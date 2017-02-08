NEB WRES: Huskers Set for Pair of Top-Five Duals

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Huskers Set for Pair of Top-Five Duals

#4 Ohio State at #5 Nebraska

Friday, Feb. 10 • 7 p.m. (CT)

Lincoln, Neb. • Devaney Center

Live Video Streaming: BTN Plus on BTN2Go

Senior Night and Fan Appreciation Night

#5 Nebraska at #3 Iowa

Sunday, Feb. 12 • 2 p.m. (CT)

Iowa City, Iowa • Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Live Video Streaming: BTN Plus on BTN2Go

Twitter Feed: @HuskerWrestling

The No. 5 Nebraska wrestling team (12-1, 6-1 Big Ten) finishes its conference dual slate this weekend with No. 4 Ohio State at home and No. 3 Iowa on the road. The Huskers and Buckeyes square off on Friday at the Devaney Center at 7 p.m. (CT). Senior Night festivities will take place before the dual, and the first 400 fans will receive a Senior Night T-Shirt.

On Sunday, NU battles the Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, starting at 2 p.m. Both duals will be streamed live on BTN Plus on BTN2Go.

Last Time Out: The Huskers defeated Purdue (28-9) on Jan. 27 and Indiana (31-15) on Jan. 29 during a road trip two weeks ago.

Up Next: The Huskers will compete in the NWCA National Duals on Sunday, Feb. 19, with the opponent and site to be determined.

Back Points

• Nebraska has outscored its 13 dual opponents by a combined score of 373-131.

• Nebraska has won 93 of 130 individual matches in dual competition.

• Seven starters have surpassed the 20-win plateau, with Tim Lambert (125), Colton McCrystal (141) and Tyler Berger (157) tied for most wins among the starters with 25 apiece.

• Micah Barnes (174) is five wins away from his 20th of the season.

• Lambert (125), Eric Montoya (133) and Berger (157) each have 12 dual wins, tied for the most on the team.

• Lambert (125) has scored the most dual points (59) this season.

• Lambert (125) leads all starters in pins (7) this season.

• TJ Dudley (184) leads all starters in technical falls (9) this season.

• Aaron Studebaker (197) leads all starters in major decisions (8) this season.

Huskers Finishing Strong in Duals

• In each of its last four duals, Nebraska has finished on a high note to earn the win.

• Jan. 15: Was tied with Michigan, 15-15, after seven matches before ending the dual on a 14-0 run (won last three matches)

• Jan. 20: Trailed Minnesota, 11-3, after five matches before ending the dual on an 18-0 run (won last five matches)

• Jan. 27: Led Purdue, 14-9, after seven matches before ending the dual on a 14-0 run (won last three matches)

• Jan. 29: Trailed Indiana, 15-11, after six matches before ending the dual on a 20-0 run (won last four matches)

Dudley Dominating During Senior Campaign

• TJ Dudley (184) has a team-leading nine technical falls this season after entering his senior campaign with one career technical fall over three years.

• First 107 matches at Nebraska (first three seasons): Won one match by technical fall

• Last 24 matches at Nebraska (this season only): Won nine matches by technical fall

• Dudley has eight technical falls against Division I opponents this season, which is tied for third in the nation.

Home Sweet Home for Dudley

• In his last 18 matches at home (dating back to 2014-15), TJ Dudley (184) is 16-2.

• Last 15 matches at home: 11 of his 13 wins are by bonus points (six pins, four technical falls and one major decision)

• Dudley’s first three wins during the 18-match span were by decision

• His only losses came to #2 Bo Nickal (Penn State) in 2017 and #14 Willie Miklus (Missouri) in 2016

100-Win Club

• TJ Dudley (104-27) became the 25th member of Nebraska’s 100-win club on Dec. 30.

• Eric Montoya (104-43) earned his 100th career victory on Jan. 8. He is 71-26 at Nebraska after going 33-17 as a freshman at Campbell University in 2012-13.

• Aaron Studebaker (102-32) became the 26th wrestler to win 100 career matches at Nebraska on Jan. 15.

• Studebaker accomplishing the milestone marked three consecutive weekends where Huskers earned their 100th career win.

• Tim Lambert (100-39) became the 27th wrestler to win 100 career matches at Nebraska on Jan. 29.

• Lambert earning his 100th career win meant four Huskers reached the milestone in a span of 31 days

Experienced Group Leading Huskers

• Nebraska returns two All-Americans from last season: TJ Dudley (2nd at 184) and Eric Montoya (5th at 133)

• Nebraska returns seven NCAA qualifiers from last season: Tim Lambert (125), Eric Montoya (133), Tyler Berger (157), Micah Barnes (174), TJ Dudley (184), Aaron Studebaker (197) and Collin Jensen (HWT)

• Nebraska’s senior class has combined for 15 NCAA appearances: TJ Dudley (3), Eric Montoya (3), Tim Lambert (3), Collin Jensen (3), Aaron Studebaker (2) and Micah Barnes (1)

Huskers Working Through Tough Schedule

• Nebraska will face seven opponents who finished in the top 20 at last year’s NCAA Championships: Penn State (1st), Ohio State (3rd), Iowa (5th), Michigan (9th), NC State (11th), Minnesota (17th) and Wyoming (18th)

Huskers Add Wrestlers for Next Season

• The Huskers announced the addition of three wrestlers for next season on Nov. 16.

• Jason Renteria – Oak Park, Ill. (Oak Park River Forest)

• Tucker Sjomeling – Delano, Minn. (Delano)

• Mikey Labriola – Bethlehem, Pa. (Bethlehem Catholic)

• The Huskers announced three additional wrestlers for next season on Jan. 9.

• Trevor Nichelson – Ashland, Neb. (Ashland-Greenwood)

• Andrew Nielsen – Plattsmouth, Neb. (Plattsmouth)

• Wyatt Wriedt – Eldridge, Iowa (North Scott)

Scouting the Ohio State Buckeyes

• 2016-17 Dual Record: 9-2 (5-2 Big Ten)

• Wins (9): Arizona State (27-15), Cleveland State (52-0), Kent State (36-13), Missouri (30-9), Northwestern (43-3), Wisconsin (23-15), Illinois (29-18), Maryland (30-12), Rutgers (23-18)

• Losses (2): Iowa (21-13), Penn State (32-12)

• Micah Jordan (149), Kollin Moore (197) and Luke Pletcher (133) won individual titles at the Eastern Michigan Open (Nov. 5)

• Ohio State won the team crown at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational with 118.5 points (Dec. 3) led by individual champions Nathan Tomasello (133) and Micah Jordan (149)

• Myles Martin (184) finished eighth individually at the Midlands Championships (Dec. 30)

• Eight Buckeyes are ranked by InterMat, including three top-ranked wrestlers

• Coached by Tom Ryan (11th season at Ohio State; 22nd season overall)

• Record at Ohio State: 133-47-0

• Career Record: 242-131-1

Scouting the Iowa Hawkeyes

• 2016-17 Dual Record: 10-2 (6-1 Big Ten)

• Wins (10): Iowa Central (55-0), Cornell College (45-0), Purdue (34-3), South Dakota State (29-8), Iowa State (26-9), Michigan (31-7), Michigan State (44-0), Ohio State (21-13), Wisconsin (33-8), Minnesota (27-11)

• Losses (2): Oklahoma State (24-11), Penn State (26-11)

• Crowned 12 individual champions at the Luther Open (Nov. 12)

• Won the team title at the Midlands Championships with 150.5 points (Dec. 30), led by individual champions Thomas Gilman (125), Brandon Sorensen (149) and Michael Kemerer (157)

• Eight Hawkeyes are ranked by InterMat, including five in the top five

• Coached by Tom Brands (11th season at Iowa; 13th season overall)

• Record at Iowa: 189-19-1

• Career Record: 206-39-1