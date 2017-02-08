NEB T&F: Williams Named B1G Field Athlete of the Week

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Williams Named B1G Field Athlete of the Week

Nebraska senior Tierra Williams was named the Big Ten Women's Field Athlete of the Week on Wednesday, the conference office announced.

Williams collected the honor after winning the long jump at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational with her best mark of the season: 20-5 (6.22m). The four-time Big Ten champion now leads the Big Ten and ranks 19th nationally in the event.

Williams earned her first career weekly indoor honor, but it's the second overall weekly Big Ten award for the Auburn, Nebraska product. Williams and five other Huskers will compete at the Tyson Invitational in Arkansas this weekend. The rest of the team will travel to the Iowa State Classic.