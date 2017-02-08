Royals sign pitcher Jason Hammel to a two-year deal

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (February 8, 2017) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed right-handed pitcher Jason Hammel to a two-year free agent contract, with a mutual option for the 2019 season. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hammel, 34, has spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, going 15-10 with a 3.83 ERA in 30 starts last season, posting 144 strikeouts in 166.2 innings. His 15 wins were a career high, while he ranked sixth in the National League with a 2.42 ERA at home. He allowed one run or less in 13 of his 30 starts, while he surrendered three runs or less in 23 of his 30 outings. Hammel also posted the third-fewest pitches per start (87.4) in the National League, throwing 100 pitches on seven occasions, with the Cubs winning all seven of those games. Over the last two seasons with Chicago, his 25 victories are tied for 11th in the NL.

The right-handed pitcher is entering his 12th Major League season, going 84-87 with two complete games, one shutout and a 4.42 ERA in 306 career appearances (248 starts). He’s made 20 or more starts in eight-straight Major League campaigns (2009-16), while he’s topped 30 starts in each of the last two seasons. Among active big league pitchers, Hammel ranks 41st in wins, 33rd in starts (248), 34th in innings (1,503.0) and 41st in strikeouts (1,191).

Originally selected by Tampa Bay in the 10th round of the 2002 First-Year Player Draft, Hammel resides in Chicago, with his wife, Elissa, and sons, Beckett and Colby.