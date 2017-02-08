Flu warning from the Health Department

Posted by: Abigail Wood

The Lincoln and Lancaster County Health Department says it's seen increasing flu activity in the past few weeks. They say people ages 65 and older have been hit the hardest.

"We're also seeing outbreaks of flu in childcares and other long-term care facilities within the community," Tim Timmons with the Health Department explained.

While many people confuse the flu with a stomach virus, in reality it's a respiratory virus. Symptoms include fever, chills, sore throat, headache, and cough.

"Something is beyond the common cold people are feeling," said Dr. Tim Miller with Heartland Urgent Care.

Doctors are encouraging everyone to get a vaccine if you haven't already. If not for yourself, then for the people around you.

"It's one of those things where we're protecting them when we get our flu shots," Miller said. "We're protecting them when we're choosing not to go to work."

And that's another thing. Doctors say you may be tempted to stick with your normal routine, but this will cause more harm then good.

"If you develop symptoms of flu; if you don't sit down and you go to work and school...to child care, all you're doing is spreading it," Timmons said.

This is especially dangerous with vulnerable immune systems, such as infants, who can't even get the flu vaccine until they're six months old.