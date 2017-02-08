Shrine Bowl teams announced

Lincoln Police said 21-year-old Jesse Johnson was arrested earlier this week for violating his probation. Police said a woman was shopping with her four children at South Pointe Pavilions this past Saturday. They said the woman's daughter screamed from the passenger side because there was a man hiding under a vehicle. Officers said when the mother ran to that side, she saw a man get into a green pick up. LPD said the woman took pictures of the pickup's license plate while it...