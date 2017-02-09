Lincoln man charged with sexual assault of boy, 14

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

A Lincoln man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy he met through a networking app.

Court records say 43-year-old Esteban Bueno is charged with sexual assault of a child. Jail records say he remained in custody Thursday. The court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

A court document says the boy told police he and Bueno had chatted on the app and then met in person outside a Lincoln cafe on Jan. 28 when Bueno picked him up and drove him to his apartment. The boy said Bueno assaulted him there and then drove him back to the cafe.

Bueno's next court appearance is scheduled for March 1.