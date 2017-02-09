Rollover crash this morning at 40th & High Streets - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Rollover crash this morning at 40th & High Streets

Rollover crash this morning at 40th & High Streets

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Fire and Rescue, as well as Lincoln Police, responded to a two-vehicle rollover crash at 40th and High Streets.

It happened around 8 a.m. just a block away from Lincoln Southeast High School.

LFR reports a mother and her child were rescued from their flipped vehicle by the other driver involved in the crash.

The mother and child were transported to the hospital with only minor injuries. Lincoln Police are still investigating the accident at this time.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Missing teen found

    UPDATE: Missing teen found

    UPDATE: Missing teen found

    He was wearing a dark blue polo shirt and khaki pants.

    More >>

    He was wearing a dark blue polo shirt and khaki pants.

    More >>

  • Omaha boy, 9, arrested for allegedly throwing rock at child

    Omaha boy, 9, arrested for allegedly throwing rock at child

    Omaha boy, 9, arrested for allegedly throwing rock at child

    A 9-year-old Omaha boy has been arrested at school on suspicion of second-degree felony assault for allegedly throwing a rock at an 8-year-old boy and severely injuring him. 

    More >>

    A 9-year-old Omaha boy has been arrested at school on suspicion of second-degree felony assault for allegedly throwing a rock at an 8-year-old boy and severely injuring him. 

    More >>

  • Ricketts: Nebraska will benefit from exporting beef to China

    Ricketts: Nebraska will benefit from exporting beef to China

    Ricketts: Nebraska will benefit from exporting beef to China

    Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says the state is positioning itself to export beef to China. 

    More >>

    Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says the state is positioning itself to export beef to China. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.