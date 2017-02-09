Rollover crash this morning at 40th & High Streets

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Fire and Rescue, as well as Lincoln Police, responded to a two-vehicle rollover crash at 40th and High Streets.

It happened around 8 a.m. just a block away from Lincoln Southeast High School.

LFR reports a mother and her child were rescued from their flipped vehicle by the other driver involved in the crash.

The mother and child were transported to the hospital with only minor injuries. Lincoln Police are still investigating the accident at this time.