Citations issued in fatal accident

He was wearing a dark blue polo shirt and khaki pants.More >>
A 9-year-old Omaha boy has been arrested at school on suspicion of second-degree felony assault for allegedly throwing a rock at an 8-year-old boy and severely injuring him.More >>
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says the state is positioning itself to export beef to China.More >>
The Lincoln Police Department is actively searching for two juveniles, Officials say, 13-year-old Elijah M. Lindhurst and 11-year-old Adian Michael Lindhurst were reported missing Friday, around 5:30 p.m. from their home in Northeast Lincoln. The police say they have searched extensively for the two cousins. LPD says Elijah is a white male, 5'6, 130 lbs, blond hair and blue eyes, while Adian is described as a white male, 5'2, 120 lbs, blond hair and blue eyes. No information a...More >>
A lot of volunteers worked to get a local dog run ready for visitors. It was a busy day for these two volunteer groups, called, Friends Of The Dog Parks and Nature's Variety. They worked to cleanup Holmes Lake Dog Park in time for summer. President of Friends Of The Dog Parks, Lyle Hansen, said, "We definitely want to make Lincoln proud of their dog parks and as long as the people are happy; I think the city's doing a good job and we're doing a good job." 50 people were ...More >>
Authorities say a pickup truck passenger has died after a collision with a semitrailer in North Platte.More >>
Lincoln's Own Weather Experts are giving away 18 EZ Read Rain gauges per week over a four week period. See the complete rules and online entry form in this story.More >>
Since its inception a few years ago, Lincoln Beer Week has grown into a city-wide event that highlights local craft beer and breweries - and it's grown a lot.More >>
The intersection of 56th Street and Old Cheney Road will reopen Saturday, May 13, three days ahead of schedule.More >>
Getting warmer for Mother's Day...More >>
