Creighton's Marcus Foster Named A Naismith Candidate

Courtesy: Creighton Athletics

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Creighton guard Marcus Foster is one of 30 players in consideration for the 2017 Naismith Men's College Player of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today.

Foster ranks fourth in the BIG EAST in scoring at 18.0 points per game, which puts him on pace for the highest scoring average by a Bluejay newcomer since 1969-70. He's been a two-time BIG EAST Player of the Week (Nov. 28, Dec. 26), and was also named MVP of the Paradise Jam in November. The Wichita Falls, Texas, native, has scored 12 points or more in 22-of-24 games to date, including a season-high 30 vs. Marquette on Jan. 21. Foster owns 432 points so far at Creighton after scoring 875 points in his first two years at Kansas State.

Foster has started all 24 games this season for the No. 23 Bluejays, who are off to a 20-4 start. He is one of three BIG EAST players on the list, joining the Villanova duo of Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson.

The 10 semifinalists will be announced March 1, 2017. Foster is looking to become Creighton's second Naismith Men's College Player of the Year winner in the last four years, as Doug McDermott hauled in the honor following the 2013-14 season.

Creighton returns to the court on Saturday with a 1:01 pm game at DePaul that will be televised on FS1 and broadcast on 1620 AM.

LAST

FIRST

CLASS

POSITION

SCHOOL

CONFERENCE

Bacon

Dwayne

Sophomore

G

Florida State

ACC

Ball

Lonzo

Freshman

G

UCLA

Pac 12

Berry II

Joel

Junior

G

North Carolina

ACC

Brooks

Dillon

Junior

F

Oregon

Pac 12

Brunson

Jalen

Sophomore

G

Villanova

Big East

Colson

Bonzie

Junior

F

Notre Dame

ACC

Evans

Jawun

Sophomore

PG

Oklahoma State

Big 12

Foster

Marcus

Junior

G

Creighton

Big East

Fox

De'Aaron

Freshman

G

Kentucky

SEC

Fultz

Markelle

Freshman

G

Washington

Pac 12

Happ

Ethan

R-Sophomore

F

Wisconsin

Big Ten

Hart

Josh

Senior

G

Villanova

Big East

Jackson

Josh

Freshman

G

Kansas

Big 12

Jackson

Justin

Junior

F/G

North Carolina

ACC

Keene

Marcus

Junior

G

Central Michigan

MAC

Kennard

Luke

Sophomore

G

Duke

ACC

Landale

Jock

Junior

C

St. Mary's

West Coast

Leaf

TJ

Freshman

F

UCLA

Pac 12

Markkanen

Lauri

Freshman

F

Arizona

Pac 12

Mason III

Frank

Senior

G

Kansas

Big 12

Mitchell

Donovan

Sophomore

G

Louisville

ACC

Monk

Malik

Freshman

G

Kentucky

SEC

Morris

Monte

Senior

G

Iowa State

Big 12

Motley

Jonathan

Junior

F

Baylor

Big 12

Peters

Alec

Senior

F

Valparaiso

Horizon League

Smith Jr.

Dennis

Freshman

G

NC State

ACC

Swanigan

Caleb

Sophomore

F

Purdue

Big Ten

Thornwell

Sindarius

Senior

G

South Carolina

SEC

Trimble

Melo

Junior

G

Maryland

Big Ten

Williams-Goss

Nigel

R-Junior

G

Gonzaga

West Coast
