Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Creighton Athletics

Creighton's Marcus Foster Named A Naismith Candidate

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Creighton guard Marcus Foster is one of 30 players in consideration for the 2017 Naismith Men's College Player of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today.



Foster ranks fourth in the BIG EAST in scoring at 18.0 points per game, which puts him on pace for the highest scoring average by a Bluejay newcomer since 1969-70. He's been a two-time BIG EAST Player of the Week (Nov. 28, Dec. 26), and was also named MVP of the Paradise Jam in November. The Wichita Falls, Texas, native, has scored 12 points or more in 22-of-24 games to date, including a season-high 30 vs. Marquette on Jan. 21. Foster owns 432 points so far at Creighton after scoring 875 points in his first two years at Kansas State.



Foster has started all 24 games this season for the No. 23 Bluejays, who are off to a 20-4 start. He is one of three BIG EAST players on the list, joining the Villanova duo of Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson.



The 10 semifinalists will be announced March 1, 2017. Foster is looking to become Creighton's second Naismith Men's College Player of the Year winner in the last four years, as Doug McDermott hauled in the honor following the 2013-14 season.



Creighton returns to the court on Saturday with a 1:01 pm game at DePaul that will be televised on FS1 and broadcast on 1620 AM.