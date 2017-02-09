NEB T&F: Huskers Hit the Road For First Time in 2017

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Huskers Hit the Road For First Time in 2017

LINCOLN – The Nebraska track and field team hits the road for the first time this season when the team splits up between the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas and the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa.

A group of six Huskers will travel to the Tyson Invitational: Steven Cahoy, Kaiwan Culmer, Andy Jacobs, Antoine Lloyd, Elijah Lucy and Tierra Williams. The rest of the Husker squad will travel to the Iowa State Classic at the Lied Recreation Center.

The Tyson Invitational, held at the Randal Tyson Track Center, features 13 women’s teams ranked in the USTFCCCA Top 25, as well as nine ranked teams on the men’s side. The top-ranked Florida men’s team and fifth-ranked Florida women are in the field, as well as No. 3/7 LSU, No. 5/2 Arkansas, No. 8/4 USC, No. 15/8 Texas and No. 20/19 Oklahoma State. The Tyson Invitational will be streamed through WatchESPN on the SEC+ Network (subscription necessary). Live results will be provided by FlashResults.com.

The Iowa State Classic will be streamed at FloTrack.com with a FloTrack Plus subscription. Live results will be available at PTITiming.com.

Husker News and Notes

• The Huskers hosted the 42nd Annual Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational last weekend. Tierra Williams won the long jump, while Steven Cahoy won the pole vault, both with the best marks in the Big Ten this season. On the track, Moujtaba Mohammed won the 800 meters with a personal-best time of 1:49.28, the No. 9 mark in NU indoor history. Wyatt McGuire won the 3,000 meters with the No. 5 time in NU history: 8:10.06.

• In total, seven Huskers set all-time top 10 marks last weekend. In addition to Mohammed and McGuire, Cody Walton posted the fourth-best score in the heptathlon (5,530); Toni Tupper set the No. 7 shot put mark (53-0 1/4); Ashleigh Carr (1:32.63) and Chelsey Jones (1:32.78) entered at Nos. 8 and 9 in the 600 meters, and Andy Jacobs cracked the pole vault chart at No. 10 (13-3 1/2).

• Kaiwan Culmer continues to be the top Husker in the national ranks, as he sits tied for seventh in NCAA Division I in the triple jump at 52-8 3/4 (16.07m).

• Cahoy’s pole vault of 17-8 1/2 (5.40m) last weekend moved him into a tie for 13th nationally in the event. It matched the second-best height of his career.

• For the women, Williams set a season best in the long jump of 20-5 (6.22m) last weekend and is now No. 19 in the nation.

• The Nebraska men finished at No. 3 in the final indoor Track & Field News Dual Meet Rankings released this week. The Husker women were ranked No. 6 in the indoor poll. The Husker men posted a perfect 6-0 combined record in their two indoor quadrangulars. The Huskers have won 17 consecutive dual, triangular or quadrangular meets dating back to 2001, the longest streak in the NCAA per DailyRelay.com. The Husker women went 5-1 in two quadrangulars this indoor season, earning them the No. 6 ranking.

The 2017 Huskers

This season, the Husker men are hunting for their third straight Big Ten indoor title and will do so with two returning Big Ten indoor champions in Landon Bartel and Kaiwan Culmer. Bartel won the high jump title last year with a mark of 7-2 1/4 (2.19m), while Culmer won the triple jump at 51-8 1/2 (15.76m). The duo helped the Huskers to 116 points and their second straight indoor team title. Bartel qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championships, where he finished 14th. Nick Percy, who won the discus national title in the outdoor season, will look to improve on his best indoor event - the weight throw - where he currently sits fourth on the NU all-time chart at 65-9 (20.04m).

The Nebraska women are led by senior Tierra Williams, who was a four-time Big Ten champion and two-time All-American last year. Williams swept the indoor and outdoor long and triple jump titles at the conference meets last year. At the Big Ten Indoor Championships, she jumped 20-7 3/4 (6.29m) in the long jump and 43-2 1/2 (13.17m) in the triple jump. She was a first-team All-American in the triple jump, finishing fifth at the NCAA Indoor Championships. Reka Czuth will also be a leader for the Husker women after winning the Big Ten outdoor high jump title and finishing tied for 10th at indoor nationals and eighth at outdoor nationals last year.

Husker Men Eyeing Three-Peat

The Nebraska men are seeking their third straight Big Ten Indoor Championship in 2017, which would be their first conference three-peat since 2003 to 2005 - the end of a string of six straight Big 12 indoor titles. The last Big Ten men’s team to win three straight titles was Minnesota from 2009 to 2011. The Husker men swept the Big Ten indoor and outdoor titles in 2016 for their first conference sweep since 2004.

The Huskers return 94 points from their title-winning 116 total at last year’s conference meet. Junior Antoine Lloyd scored 14 points last year with a runner-up finish in the 60 meters (6.74) and a third-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles (7.78). Malcolm White also scored in two events, finishing second in the 200 meters (20.94) and seventh in the 60 meters (6.79). Landon Bartel (high jump) and Kaiwan Culmer (triple jump) were Big Ten indoor champions last year and will look to repeat in their junior seasons. Steven Cahoy, a three-time runner-up in the pole vault, is set for his senior season with the Huskers.

Husker Women Looking for Breakout Season

The Nebraska women featured a young squad last year and are ready to take the next step up in the Big Ten standings. The Husker women carry some momentum into the indoor season after finishing third at last year’s Big Ten Outdoor Championships. Tierra Williams is set for her senior season after securing the long jump and triple jump titles at both the Big Ten Indoor and Outdoor Championships last year, while Reka Czuth has a high jump and long jump title to her name at the midway point of her Husker career. The Huskers scored 48 points at last year’s Big Ten indoor meet to finish sixth, but they return 39 of those points.