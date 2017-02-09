9 people arrested after sex trafficking sting

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Nine people are in custody after a nationwide sex trafficking sting



Lincoln Police arrested 5 people for solicitation of prostitution and 4 women for prostitution February 3rd



Police say there are misdemeanor offenses.



LPD participated in a national human trafficking crackdown centered around the Super Bowl.



Officers don't believe at this time the women arrested were trafficked.



One of the 20-year-old women was taken in custody by LPD last fall for the same violation .



Overall, the operation made more than 750 arrests which is the most its had since the initiative's start.

