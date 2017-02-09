9 people arrested after sex trafficking sting - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

9 people arrested after sex trafficking sting

Posted: Updated:

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
8@klkntv.com

Nine people are in custody after a nationwide sex trafficking sting

Lincoln Police arrested 5 people for solicitation of prostitution and 4 women for prostitution February 3rd

Police say there are misdemeanor offenses. 

LPD participated in a national human trafficking crackdown centered around the Super Bowl. 

Officers don't believe at this time the women arrested were trafficked. 

One of the 20-year-old women was taken in custody by LPD last fall for the same violation . 

Overall, the operation made more than 750 arrests which is the most its had since the initiative's start. 
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Extensive search for two juvenile cousins

    UPDATE: Missing juveniles found safe

    UPDATE: Missing juveniles found safe

    The Lincoln Police Department is actively searching for two juveniles, Officials say, 13-year-old Elijah M. Lindhurst and 11-year-old Adian Michael Lindhurst were reported missing Friday, around 5:30 p.m. from their home in Northeast Lincoln. The police say they have searched extensively for the two cousins.  LPD says Elijah is a white male, 5'6, 130 lbs, blond hair and blue eyes, while Adian is described as a white male, 5'2, 120 lbs, blond hair and blue eyes. No information a...

    More >>

    The Lincoln Police Department is actively searching for two juveniles, Officials say, 13-year-old Elijah M. Lindhurst and 11-year-old Adian Michael Lindhurst were reported missing Friday, around 5:30 p.m. from their home in Northeast Lincoln. The police say they have searched extensively for the two cousins.  LPD says Elijah is a white male, 5'6, 130 lbs, blond hair and blue eyes, while Adian is described as a white male, 5'2, 120 lbs, blond hair and blue eyes. No information a...

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Missing teen found

    UPDATE: Missing teen found

    UPDATE: Missing teen found

    He was wearing a dark blue polo shirt and khaki pants.

    More >>

    He was wearing a dark blue polo shirt and khaki pants.

    More >>

  • Omaha boy, 9, arrested for allegedly throwing rock at child

    Omaha boy, 9, arrested for allegedly throwing rock at child

    Omaha boy, 9, arrested for allegedly throwing rock at child

    A 9-year-old Omaha boy has been arrested at school on suspicion of second-degree felony assault for allegedly throwing a rock at an 8-year-old boy and severely injuring him. 

    More >>

    A 9-year-old Omaha boy has been arrested at school on suspicion of second-degree felony assault for allegedly throwing a rock at an 8-year-old boy and severely injuring him. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.