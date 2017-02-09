NEB WGYM: Huskers Travel to Minnesota to Face Gophers

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

No. 19 Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-3, 3-1 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten)

Saturday, Feb. 11, 3 p.m. (CT) – Minneapolis, Minn. (Sports Pavilion)

TV: BTN - Bernie Guenther (Play-by-Play), Sharaya Musser (Analyst)

Internet: BTN2Go

Live Scores: GopherSports.com

Huskers Travel to Minnesota to Face Gophers

The 19th-ranked Nebraska women’s gymnastics team hits the road this weekend for a Big Ten matchup with Minnesota on Saturday at the Sports Pavilion in Minneapolis, Minn. The meet is set to begin at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast live on BTN and streamed on BTN2Go.com with Bernie Guenther and Sharaya Musser on the call.

The Cornhuskers (6-3, 3-1 Big Ten) enter the meet following a strong performance in a 196.825-195.725 victory over Iowa last Sunday at the Devaney Center. The Huskers swept the event titles against the Hawkeyes, as Taylor Houchin won the all-around title with a career-high 39.350. Houchin was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday, while Ashley Lambert was named Big Ten Event Specialist of the Week after she won the floor title with a season-high 9.925 against Iowa.

NU comes into the matchup with the Golden Gophers sporting a season average of 195.565. In the latest Road to Nationals rankings released Monday, the Huskers rank in the top-10 on vault and bars. The Huskers are up to an average of 49.120 on vault, good for 10th in the nation after a pair of performances over 49.0 last weekend. The Huskers were also above 49.0 on bars twice last weekend, and are tied for eighth with an average of 49.110. Sienna Crouse is eighth in the nation with an average of 9.890 on bars, while Lambert is tied for seventh with an average of 9.912 on floor.

Minnesota enters Saturday with a season average of 194.735, which ranks 28th in the nation. The Gophers are 5-2 on the season and 3-1 in Big Ten action following a 196.025-193.375 loss against Illinois last Saturday. Minnesota is led by junior Ciara Gardner, who has an average of 38.931 in the all-around.

The Huskers lead the all-time series with the Gophers, 29-11-1, and took two of the three matchups with Minnesota last season.

The Huskers will begin the meet on bars, before rotating to vault, floor and beam. Live scores for the meet will be available at GopherSports.com

Last Time Out

A number of career- and season-high scores were enough for the Huskers to take down Iowa, 196.825-195.725, last Sunday at the Devaney Center. Nebraska freshman Taylor Houchin led the Big Red with a career-high score of 39.350 in the all-around. The Huskers swept the event titles in the meet, with Houchin taking first on vault and in the all-around. Sienna Crouse and Megan Schweihofer shared the bars title with scores of 9.90, while Danielle Breen and Grace Williams shared the beam title with scores of 9.875. Ashley Lambert anchored Nebraska’s floor lineup to the tune of a season-high 9.925 to win the event crown.

Season-High Scores on Beam and Floor

Nebraska posted its highest floor and beam scores of the season, scoring a 49.400 and a 49.050, respectively, against Iowa. Ashley Lambert led the way on the floor, scoring a season-high 9.925 to win the event title. Sienna Crouse followed closely behind with a career-high 9.90, while Taylor Houchin scored a career-high 9.875. Every Husker in the floor lineup against Iowa set or tied a season- or a career-high score on the event. On beam, Grace Williams and Danielle Breen each scored a season-high 9.875 to share the title.

Crouse, Houchin and Schweihofer Set Career Highs

Taylor Houchin boosted the Huskers over Iowa with career-high scores of 39.350 in the all-around and 9.875 on floor. Megan Schweihofer posted a new career high on bars with a score of 9.90 to share the event title. To top off a great day for the Huskers, Sienna Crouse set a new career high with a score of 9.90 on floor.

Lambert, Houchin Earn Big Ten Weekly Honors

Nebraska’s Taylor Houchin and Ashley Lambert were recognized by the Big Ten on Monday after their stellar performances over the weekend at Oklahoma and against Iowa. Lambert was named Big Ten Co-Event Specialist of the Week, sharing the honor with Paige Zaziski of Michigan. Lambert scored 9.80 or above in each of her five routines last weekend, highlighted by a 9.925 on floor to win the title against Iowa. This is Lambert’s third time winning Big Ten Event Specialist of the Week in her career, winning the award twice as a sophomore in 2015. Houchin was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second time this season, as she won her first-career all-around title against Iowa with a career-high 39.350. She also won the vault title against the Hawkeyes and posted a career-high 9.875 on floor. Houchin also tied a career-high score on vault with a 9.90 to finish tied for second on Friday at Oklahoma.

Scouting Minnesota

Minnesota enters the meet with a record of 5-2 and 3-1 in Big Ten action after dropping a conference matchup at Illinois last Saturday, 196.025-193.375, Minnesota’s first conference loss since the 2015 season. The Gophers have an average of 194.735 through five meets this season, which ranks 28th in the nation. The defending Big Ten regular-season champions have claimed wins over Maryland, Arizona, Alaska Anchorage, Michigan State and Ohio State, with losses to Denver and Illinois this season. Junior Ciara Gardner leads Gophers with an average of 38.931 in the all-around. Senior Bailey Abernathy earned a pair of career-high 9.925s on vault and floor in Minnesota’s win over Ohio State, earning her one of two Big Ten Specialist of the Week awards in the month of January. In last week’s meet at Illinois, freshman Paige Williams was co-event champion on the vault, while Ivy Lu earned a personal-best 9.875 on bars to share the event title. Williams earned Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week honors on Jan. 30. The Gophers are coached by Jenny Hansen, who is in her third season at the helm of the program.

Last Year Against the Golden Gophers

The Gophers and the Huskers met three times last season, with the NU taking two of the three matchups. Minnesota took down Nebraska in a close contest, 196.300-196.100, in last year’s regular-season matchup at the Devaney Center. NU put together some sparkling individual performances against the Gophers, led by Hollie Blanske’s 9.95 floor routine, which gave her the event title. Grace Williams shared the beam title with a 9.90, while Jennie Laeng won vault with a 9.875. The Huskers defeated the Gophers at the 2016 Big Ten Championships, as Nebraska finished second with a score of 196.900, while Minnesota finished third with a score of 196.575. At the NCAA Championships, NU finished eighth overall with a score of 195.775, while Minnesota finished 12th with a 194.9875.

Series History

Nebraska leads the all-time series with Minnesota 29-11-1, and has won 11 of the 13 matchups since NU joined the Big Ten before the 2012 season.

NCAA Regional Tickets Now Available

Tickets for the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Lincoln Regional on Saturday, April 1 are now available at the Nebraska Athletics Ticketing and Engagement Office. The meet is set to begin at 4 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Tickets are $9 for reserved (B Level) seats, $7 for adult general admission (C Level) seats and $5 for general admission (C Level) seats for youth (high school and younger), seniors (age 60+) and college students with I.D. Children under the age of 2 (23 months and younger) will get in free.

Up Next

Nebraska will again hit the road next Friday, this time to St. Charles, Mo., for the GymQuarters Invitational meet, with a chance to compete on podium against Lindenwood, Brown, and Seattle Pacific. The meet will begin at 2 p.m. and will be shown live on FloGymnastics.com (subscription required).