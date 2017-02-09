Nebraska shelter helps pets in abusive homes

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) - An animal shelter is teaming up with a domestic violence service to help victims remove their pets from domestic abuse situations.

The Norfolk Daily News reports the partnership between the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska and Bright Horizons of Norfolk is part of the "House of Hope" program. The animal shelter is able to provide kennel space to protect pets caught in the middle of domestic violence situations, thanks to a Norfolk Area Community Foundation grant.

According to the Animal Legal Defense Fund, nearly half of the domestic abuse victims who remain in violent households do so out of fear for their animals.

Bright Horizons Executive Director Linda Olson says partnering with the animal shelter makes one less barrier victims need to overcome when deciding to leave their situation, because the transitional shelter is unable to house pets.

Information from: Norfolk Daily News