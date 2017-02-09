Appeals Court Delivers Ruling on Trump Executive Order

A lot of volunteers worked to get a local dog run ready for visitors. It was a busy day for these two volunteer groups, called, Friends Of The Dog Parks and Nature's Variety. They worked to cleanup Holmes Lake Dog Park in time for summer. President of Friends Of The Dog Parks, Lyle Hansen, said, "We definitely want to make Lincoln proud of their dog parks and as long as the people are happy; I think the city's doing a good job and we're doing a good job." 50 people were ...