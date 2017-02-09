Lincoln makes great progress in road repair - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln makes great progress in road repair

Posted by: Marlenia Thornton

mthornton@klkntv.com

Lincoln drivers are riding much smoother these days.

The city said it has made great strides in street repairs over the past few years.

Nearly 18 miles of main roads and about 80 neighborhood blocks were fixed in 2016.

Lincoln is also getting ahead of its pothole problem with fewer complaints this year.

Some drivers said they notice the difference.

"I think they've been staying on it more. I've honestly haven't run into as much potholes as I did in previous years,”  Lincoln Driver Thuy Dinh said.

There were about 7000 potholes around this time in 2016.

This year, we've seen 1, 600 so far.

Public works credits the improvements to innovation including different equipment and repair materials.

Lincoln has four new pothole patching trucks, which have been in use since last May.

Now, the work of an entire crew can be done by just one person.

"It would serve as a force multiplier empowering crews to stay on top pothole repairs in less time using fewer resources,” Lincoln Public Works and Utilities Director Miki Esposito said.

Mayor Chris Beutler said great investment in street funding helped the change.

It has increased almost 60 percent since 2009 thanks to sources like fuel and wheel taxes.

It was around $35 million back then and currently is about $60 million.

Overall, 90 miles of main streets and more than 630 residential ones have improved since 2009.

"We’re finding innovative ways to get the most out of every dollar,” Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler said.

The city said  the next step is taking more preventative  than corrective actions.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Extensive search for two juvenile cousins

    UPDATE: Missing juveniles found safe

    UPDATE: Missing juveniles found safe

    The Lincoln Police Department is actively searching for two juveniles, Officials say, 13-year-old Elijah M. Lindhurst and 11-year-old Adian Michael Lindhurst were reported missing Friday, around 5:30 p.m. from their home in Northeast Lincoln. The police say they have searched extensively for the two cousins.  LPD says Elijah is a white male, 5'6, 130 lbs, blond hair and blue eyes, while Adian is described as a white male, 5'2, 120 lbs, blond hair and blue eyes. No information a...

    More >>

    The Lincoln Police Department is actively searching for two juveniles, Officials say, 13-year-old Elijah M. Lindhurst and 11-year-old Adian Michael Lindhurst were reported missing Friday, around 5:30 p.m. from their home in Northeast Lincoln. The police say they have searched extensively for the two cousins.  LPD says Elijah is a white male, 5'6, 130 lbs, blond hair and blue eyes, while Adian is described as a white male, 5'2, 120 lbs, blond hair and blue eyes. No information a...

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Missing teen found

    UPDATE: Missing teen found

    UPDATE: Missing teen found

    He was wearing a dark blue polo shirt and khaki pants.

    More >>

    He was wearing a dark blue polo shirt and khaki pants.

    More >>

  • Omaha boy, 9, arrested for allegedly throwing rock at child

    Omaha boy, 9, arrested for allegedly throwing rock at child

    Omaha boy, 9, arrested for allegedly throwing rock at child

    A 9-year-old Omaha boy has been arrested at school on suspicion of second-degree felony assault for allegedly throwing a rock at an 8-year-old boy and severely injuring him. 

    More >>

    A 9-year-old Omaha boy has been arrested at school on suspicion of second-degree felony assault for allegedly throwing a rock at an 8-year-old boy and severely injuring him. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.