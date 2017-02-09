NEB WBB: Huskers Fall at Wisconsin

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Madison, Wis. - Nebraska got off to a slow start and never recovered in an 82-56 women's basketball loss to Wisconsin at the Kohl Center on Thursday.

Wisconsin native Hannah Whitish scored 13 points for Nebraska, while fellow freshman Nicea Eliely pitched in 12 points for the Huskers. Sophomore Jessica Shepard finished with a team-high 14 points, while Jasmine Cincore pitched in 11 points.

Courtney Fredrickson led five Badgers in double figures with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Avyanna Young contributed 13 points and 13 rebounds. Cayla McMorris added 13 points , while Suzanne Gilreath poured in 12 points on four three-pointers. Marsha Howard pitched in 10 points.

As a team, Wisconsin hit 50 percent (33-66) of its shots from the field, including 8-of-17 three-pointers. The Badgers struggled to hit 8-of-15 free throws, but dominated the glass, 54-29. Nebraska hit just 30.2 percent (19-63) of its shots, including 7-of-26 threes. The Huskers also hit just 11-of-21 free throws, while winning the turnover battle 15-12.

The Huskers trailed 22-8 at the end of the first quarter after Wisconsin opened on a 9-1 surge, before Shepard hit Nebraska’s first field goal 3:49 into the game. Shepard also hit NU’s second field goal of the game with 4:59 left in the quarter to give her 1,000 career points in her 55th career game.

Whitish shot Nebraska closer in the second quarter, connecting on a trio of three-pointers including a first-half buzzer beater from 28 feet on the right wing to pull the Big Red within 37-28 at the half.

Whitish’s 10 first-half points led all scorers in the half, while Shepard added six points and Eliely contributed five points.

Fredrickson led Wisconsin with eight first-half points, while Howard and Gilreath each contributed six points for the Badgers.

Wisconsin hit 50 percent (16-32) of its shots in the half, including 3-of-7 threes. The Badger outrebounded Nebraska 27-13 in the half. The Huskers hit just 31 percent (9-29) of their shots, including 3-of-15 three-pointers. NU hit 7-of-14 free throws but won the first-half turnover battle 11-6.

Nebraska pulled with eight points on a Grace Mitchell three-pointer with 3:14 left in the third quarter after Wisconsin had pushed its lead to 16 points at 48-32. But the Badgers closed the quarter on an 11-1 surge that opened with a pair of Gilreath three-pointers. Wisconsin took a 61-43 lead to the fourth quarter.

The Huskers will take the weekend off before returning to Big Ten home action against No. 13 Ohio State next Thursday, Feb. 16. Tip-off between the Big Red and the Buckeyes at Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 7 p.m. Tickets are available now at Huskers.com.