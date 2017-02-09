Proposed bill would hurt local breweries, owners say

The Lincoln Police Department is actively searching for two juveniles, Officials say, 13-year-old Elijah M. Lindhurst and 11-year-old Adian Michael Lindhurst were reported missing Friday, around 5:30 p.m. from their home in Northeast Lincoln. The police say they have searched extensively for the two cousins. LPD says Elijah is a white male, 5'6, 130 lbs, blond hair and blue eyes, while Adian is described as a white male, 5'2, 120 lbs, blond hair and blue eyes. No information a...More >>
The stakes were high at Saturday night's game.More >>
A 9-year-old Omaha boy has been arrested at school on suspicion of second-degree felony assault for allegedly throwing a rock at an 8-year-old boy and severely injuring him.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating three attempted burglaries in Northeast Lincoln early Thursday morning. The first call came in about 3:10 a.m. at Goodyear Fitness near 63rd and Havelock Avenue. Police said a maintenance employee heard a noise in the basement, checked, but didn't find anyone. LPD said the worker did find a window pried. Officers were also called to the Arbors assisted living home near 56th and Fremont St.More >>
Since its inception a few years ago, Lincoln Beer Week has grown into a city-wide event that highlights local craft beer and breweries - and it's grown a lot.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue is moving forward on a new facility near 84th and Pioneers Boulevard and it's raising concerns for neighbors.More >>
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says the state is positioning itself to export beef to China.More >>
He was wearing a dark blue polo shirt and khaki pants.More >>
A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieveMore >>
Hot and damp week ahead...More >>
Star/writer/director Laurie Simmons discusses her character’s search to find herself as an artist once againMore >>
New South Korean president Moon Jae-in is already at work, getting a briefing from military leaders just hours after he was officially declared presidentMore >>
