UPDATE: Crimestoppers photos lead to arrest

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



UPDATE: Lincoln Police have made arrest in a robbery from February 10th.

Derek Mueller, 34, has been arrested for robbery.

Police say a tip was called in after surveillance pictures were shown on Crimestoppers.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery at Walgreens.

It happened at the location near 27th and Pine Lake a little before 1 o'clock Friday morning.

Officers say the suspect walked up to the pharmacy clerk and handed him a note demanding pills.

Police say the man did not get away with anything and no one was injured.

If you recognize the man in this photo call police.