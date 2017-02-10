Excellence in Education: National School Counseling Week

The Lincoln Police Department is actively searching for two juveniles, Officials say, 13-year-old Elijah M. Lindhurst and 11-year-old Adian Michael Lindhurst were reported missing Friday, around 5:30 p.m. from their home in Northeast Lincoln. The police say they have searched extensively for the two cousins. LPD says Elijah is a white male, 5'6, 130 lbs, blond hair and blue eyes, while Adian is described as a white male, 5'2, 120 lbs, blond hair and blue eyes. No information a...More >>
11-year-old Nalani Payan is missing from her home in Bicentennial Estates, near 20th and Superior streets. She is described as 5'0 tall and approximately 100 lbs. She may be wearing black tights and purple shoes. Nalani made a phone call about 2 a.m. this morning and when her family woke up this morning she was gone. Police say she may have taken her dog with her. The dog is a mixed breed dog that looks like a Yorkshire Terrier/Poodle mix ...More >>
The stakes were high at Saturday night's game.More >>
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Police say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Omaha. Police say in news release that the crash happened late Friday night, when a northbound car on Interstate 480 attempted to take the on-ramp onto Highway 75 north, lost control and hit a concrete support for an overhead interstate sign.More >>
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) A 28-year-old Honduran man has been sentenced to 24 to 34 years in prison for driving over and killing a co-worker with whom he had been drinking.
Orling Carrasco-Zelaya was sentenced Friday in Douglas County District Court. A jury had found him guilty in March of motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly accident.More >>
