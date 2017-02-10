Excellence in Education: National School Counseling Week - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Excellence in Education: National School Counseling Week

Districts all across the country are celebrating National School Counseling Week. And the Lincoln School District is no exception.
 
"We're not looking for accolades, but really we want to share with parents, and other students, and stakeholders, and people in the community really what school counselors do, and what our job is," says Lincoln Southeast High Sch
 
Throughout the week, Lincoln Southeast High School has been working to recognize their counselors and shed light on all the things counselors do. Winter says national school counselor week is important for both counselors and the community. She highlights how their role in schools continues to change and grow.
 
"People assume oh school counselors change schedules. Sit behind their desk and just change schedules, and it's just really not that way any more... So we work a lot with post secondary planning, planning for college, what they're going to do. We help them with career choices, career development. And then we work a lot with social-emotional issues and challenges that come up too," says Winter. 
 
Winter hopes that after this week, more parents and students will know about the resources available in Lincoln schools.

