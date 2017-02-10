NEB Softball: Huskers Drop First Game Friday

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. - The Nebraska softball team competed pitch-for-pitch with the defending national champion and top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Friday, but three costly errors were too much for the Huskers to overcome in a 6-0 loss.

Oklahoma (2-1) used two errors to plate five unearned runs in the second inning in the only scoring of the game. The Sooners also scored two of their six runs on bases-loaded walks and only out-hit Nebraska, 6-4. With the loss, the Huskers fell to 0-2 on the season heading into a second game on Friday with No.2 Auburn.

Freshman left-hander Sydney McLeod (0-1) took the loss for Nebraska (0-2). McLeod, making her first game appearance in more than a year after missing her final high school season and last summer and fall due to an elbow injury, was hurt by walks and errors. She did not allow an earned run in her 2.0 innings of work, surrendering five unearned runs on a trio of singles, while striking out one and walking four with one hit batter.

McLeod worked out of a jam in the top of the first inning, stranding the bases loaded following a single, a walk and a hit batter.

Nebraska's defense then faltered in the top of the second, extending the inning with two errors which led to five unearned runs. A leadoff walk and back-to-back errors gave the Sooners the bases loaded with one out. The second walk of the inning forced in the game's first run. McLeod then recorded the second out before OU All-American Shay Knighten - the younger sister of Husker All-American MJ Knighten - won a 10-pitch at bat with a second bases-loaded walk. Leading 2-0, the Sooners picked up their first hit of the inning with an RBI single from Nicole Pendley. That was followed by a two-run single from Sydney Romero that stretched the lead to 5-0, but the Huskers were able to get out of the inning on the play, as junior Taylor Otte threw out Romero at third base, after Romero overslid the base.

Nebraska picked up two hits in the bottom of the second on singles from freshman Alexis Perry and junior Laura Barrow, but the Huskers were unable to turn the hits into runs.

Junior right-hander Kaylan Jablonski relieved McLeod to start the third inning and promptly retired the Sooners in order. Jablonski shut down the OU offense by retiring 12 of the 13 batters she faced in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. In her fifth inning of relief, Jablonski ran into some trouble as Oklahoma plated a run in the top of the seventh on three consecutive singles but she fought back to strand the bases loaded, finishing the frame with three strikeouts. In her 5.0 innings of relief, Jablonski allowed only one run on three hits, while adding three strikeouts.

Offensively, Perry finished 2-for-3 against the Sooners. An Oklahoma City native, Perry produced the first two hits of her career against her home state school.

Left-hander Paige Lowary (1-1) earned her first win as a Sooner, as the Missouri transfer tossed 2.1 innings of scoreless two-hit relief. Ace Paige Parker entered in relief with a Husker on first base and one out in the bottom of the sixth inning. Parker retired all five batters she faced to wrap up the Sooners' victory.