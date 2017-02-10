Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska officials have started a new search for lethal injection drugs after voters reinstated capital punishment last year and are backing a proposal that would allow them to conceal a supplier's identity.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes told lawmakers he has contacted potential suppliers but has not yet made any purchases. His comments came during a hearing on a proposed shield law that would allow Nebraska to keep secret the identity of any lethal injection drug suppliers.

