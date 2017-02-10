Omaha man accused of running down clerk to stand trial - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Omaha man accused of running down clerk to stand trial

Omaha man accused of running down clerk to stand trial

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

       OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Prosecutors say a man charged with second-degree murder told friends that he used his pickup to fatally run down an Omaha convenience store clerk last month.
        Police testified Friday in 45-year-old Dirk Blume's preliminary hearing Friday that two friends of Blume's say he confessed to them in the days after the Jan. 7 incident that he had run over 40-year-old Seth Hansen. A detective testified Friday that one friend said Blume had stopped by the convenience store where Hansen worked seeking a can of chewing tobacco. Police say when Hansen told Blume the store was closed and refused to reopen it, an argument ensued.
        Police say Blume's pickup was seen on surveillance video taken outside the store where Hansen was killed.
        Blume was ordered Friday to stand trial.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • She was found in Trago Park with her dog

    Update: Missing 11-year-old found safe and sound

    Update: Missing 11-year-old found safe and sound

    11-year-old Nalani Payan is missing from her home in Bicentennial Estates, near 20th and Superior streets. She is described as 5'0 tall and approximately 100 lbs.   She may be wearing black tights and purple shoes. Nalani made a phone call about 2 a.m. this morning and when her family woke up this morning she was gone. Police say she may have taken her dog with her. The dog is  a mixed breed dog that looks like a Yorkshire Terrier/Poodle mix ...

    More >>

    11-year-old Nalani Payan is missing from her home in Bicentennial Estates, near 20th and Superior streets. She is described as 5'0 tall and approximately 100 lbs.   She may be wearing black tights and purple shoes. Nalani made a phone call about 2 a.m. this morning and when her family woke up this morning she was gone. Police say she may have taken her dog with her. The dog is  a mixed breed dog that looks like a Yorkshire Terrier/Poodle mix ...

    More >>

  • Famous Mother's Day quotes

    Famous Mother's Day quotes

    See what George Washington, Sophia Loren, Honore de Balzac and other famous people have had to say about mothers and the holiday honoring them.More >>

  • Tammy Kenny received quite the surprise

    Mother receives a special gift for Mother's Day

    Mother receives a special gift for Mother's Day

    One Lincoln mother received quite the surprise for Mother's Day. Flowers are nice for Mother's Day, but how about a day in the limelight as well? "She's the best daughter anyone could ask for," said Tammy Kenny. That was Alyssa Stotts idea for a Mother's Day gift, and that thought soon became a reality, as yours truly, KLKNTV and Alyssa; surprised Tammy Kenny at her home on west A Sunday. Tammy said, "She's always been a sweetheart. She's a good daughter. She's alwa...

    More >>

    One Lincoln mother received quite the surprise for Mother's Day. Flowers are nice for Mother's Day, but how about a day in the limelight as well? "She's the best daughter anyone could ask for," said Tammy Kenny. That was Alyssa Stotts idea for a Mother's Day gift, and that thought soon became a reality, as yours truly, KLKNTV and Alyssa; surprised Tammy Kenny at her home on west A Sunday. Tammy said, "She's always been a sweetheart. She's a good daughter. She's alwa...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.