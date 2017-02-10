UPDATE: Authorities identify fatal crash victim

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE: GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of an 81-year-old man who was killed in a traffic accident on the north side of Grand Island.

On Thursday the Grand Island Police Department identified the man as Jack O'Hara, who lived in Grand Island. The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 281.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

There was a fatal crash in Grand Island Wednesday.



It happened at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Highway 281. A pickup hit a light pole and one person was killed.

A name has not been released. No word yet on the cause the accident.