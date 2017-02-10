UPDATE: Authorities identify fatal crash victim - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UPDATE: Authorities identify fatal crash victim

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE: GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of an 81-year-old man who was killed in a traffic accident on the north side of Grand Island.

On Thursday the Grand Island Police Department identified the man as Jack O'Hara, who lived in Grand Island. The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 281.
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

There was a fatal crash in Grand Island Wednesday.
 
 It happened at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Highway 281. A pickup hit a light pole and one person was killed.

A name has not been released. No word yet on the cause the accident. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • She was found in Trago Park with her dog

    Update: Missing 11-year-old found safe and sound

    Update: Missing 11-year-old found safe and sound

    11-year-old Nalani Payan is missing from her home in Bicentennial Estates, near 20th and Superior streets. She is described as 5'0 tall and approximately 100 lbs.   She may be wearing black tights and purple shoes. Nalani made a phone call about 2 a.m. this morning and when her family woke up this morning she was gone. Police say she may have taken her dog with her. The dog is  a mixed breed dog that looks like a Yorkshire Terrier/Poodle mix ...

    More >>

    11-year-old Nalani Payan is missing from her home in Bicentennial Estates, near 20th and Superior streets. She is described as 5'0 tall and approximately 100 lbs.   She may be wearing black tights and purple shoes. Nalani made a phone call about 2 a.m. this morning and when her family woke up this morning she was gone. Police say she may have taken her dog with her. The dog is  a mixed breed dog that looks like a Yorkshire Terrier/Poodle mix ...

    More >>

  • Famous Mother's Day quotes

    Famous Mother's Day quotes

    See what George Washington, Sophia Loren, Honore de Balzac and other famous people have had to say about mothers and the holiday honoring them.More >>

  • Tammy Kenny received quite the surprise

    Mother receives a special gift for Mother's Day

    Mother receives a special gift for Mother's Day

    One Lincoln mother received quite the surprise for Mother's Day. Flowers are nice for Mother's Day, but how about a day in the limelight as well? "She's the best daughter anyone could ask for," said Tammy Kenny. That was Alyssa Stotts idea for a Mother's Day gift, and that thought soon became a reality, as yours truly, KLKNTV and Alyssa; surprised Tammy Kenny at her home on west A Sunday. Tammy said, "She's always been a sweetheart. She's a good daughter. She's alwa...

    More >>

    One Lincoln mother received quite the surprise for Mother's Day. Flowers are nice for Mother's Day, but how about a day in the limelight as well? "She's the best daughter anyone could ask for," said Tammy Kenny. That was Alyssa Stotts idea for a Mother's Day gift, and that thought soon became a reality, as yours truly, KLKNTV and Alyssa; surprised Tammy Kenny at her home on west A Sunday. Tammy said, "She's always been a sweetheart. She's a good daughter. She's alwa...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.