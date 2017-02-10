Some early tax returns will be delayed

Posted by: Marlenia Thornton

The early bird gets the worm in most cases, but if you've filed your taxes early you may have to wait to get your refund this year.

The Internal Revenue Service is holding on to returns for people claiming earned income or additional child tax credits.

It has to keep them back until February 15th because of a new federal law.

The agency said with banks processing direct deposits and president's day coming up, your refund may be delayed even longer.

"People impacted by this probably won't see checks until February 27th,” IRS Spokesman Christopher Miller said.

The law change is an attempt from the government to try to crackdown on tax refund fraud.

The IRS said this is a big problem.

This new rule gives the agency more time compare the information on your return like your W2s.

"This is for everyone's benefit to help stop the bad guys from filing using your information,” Miller said.

The IRS said people who file their taxes after February 15th should see their money in 21 days or less.

It's recommended even with this wait, you should do things as usual when preparing.

"They should file normally. Don't wait to file wait to file your tax returns thinking your refund will be delayed because that will certainly put you on down in the processing queue,” Miller said.

This year’s tax deadline is April 18th.

