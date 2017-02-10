Bill would change state gun ownership laws

11-year-old Nalani Payan is missing from her home in Bicentennial Estates, near 20th and Superior streets. She is described as 5'0 tall and approximately 100 lbs. She may be wearing black tights and purple shoes. Nalani made a phone call about 2 a.m. this morning and when her family woke up this morning she was gone. Police say she may have taken her dog with her. The dog is a mixed breed dog that looks like a Yorkshire Terrier/Poodle mix ...More >>
Aetna pulled out of the Nebraska Health Insurance Marketplace last week, leaving only one provider, Medica Health, for self-employed workers to choose from.More >>
One Lincoln mother received quite the surprise for Mother's Day. Flowers are nice for Mother's Day, but how about a day in the limelight as well? "She's the best daughter anyone could ask for," said Tammy Kenny. That was Alyssa Stotts idea for a Mother's Day gift, and that thought soon became a reality, as yours truly, KLKNTV and Alyssa; surprised Tammy Kenny at her home on west A Sunday. Tammy said, "She's always been a sweetheart. She's a good daughter. She's alwa...More >>
High School students at the top of their class are recognized for their academic excellence during Channel 8 KLKN-TV's Annual Best of the Class program.More >>
