NEB T&F: Huskers Begin Action at Iowa State, Arkansas

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Huskers Begin Action at Iowa State, Arkansas

The Nebraska track and field team began competition at both the Iowa State Classic and Tyson Invitational on Friday.

At the Iowa State Classic, Wyatt McGuire highlighted the Huskers' performances with a personal-best 5,000-meter time of 14:11.76 on the oversized track at Lied Recreation Center. It's the third-fastest time in the Big Ten this year and the fifth-fastest time in NU history on any track size. Despite falling during the race, McGuire's time was fast enough to win the afternoon section of the event.

Lakayla Harris was the champion of the 200 meters with a time of 23.90, while Quashira McIntosh was fourth in 24.39.

Jazmin McCoy finished fourth in the long jump at 19-1 1/4 (5.82m). Nikita Pankins was fourth in the men's long jump at 22-11 3/4 (7.00m). Tyler Loontjer was fourth in the pole vault with a clearance of 16-6 3/4 (5.05m). Petra Luteran was fourth in the women's high jump with a bar of 5-8 3/4 (1.75m), a new collegiate best.

McIntosh also finished fourth in the 60 meters with a personal-best 7.62, while Bonnie Smith ran a 5,000-meter personal best of 17:18.72 and finished 15th. Katrina Santiago set a 3,000-meter lifetime best of 9:42.11.

At the Tyson Invitational hosted by Arkansas, Tierra Williams finished fifth in the long jump with a season-best mark of 20-6 1/2 (6.26m). Elijah Lucy was fifth in the unseeded long jump with a season-best 24-2 1/2 (7.38m). Antoine Lloyd finished 10th in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.94.

Action at both meets resumes on Saturday. The Tyson Invitational begins at 11 a.m., and the Iowa State Classic starts at Noon. Running events at the Iowa State Classic will be streamed here.