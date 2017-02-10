Feb 10 Prep Basketball Scores

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: Associated Press
^BOYS BASKETBALL=
Aurora 45, Crete 43
Bellevue West 59, Fremont 43
Bishop Neumann 90, Archbishop Bergan 56
Cambridge 47, Alma 41
Doniphan-Trumbull 61, Wood River 41
Friend 49, Diller-Odell 40
Gothenburg 70, Ainsworth 33
Howells/Dodge 57, Wakefield 50
Kearney 57, Norfolk 55
Lawrence-Nelson 37, Superior 35, OT
Lincoln East 58, Lincoln North Star 52
Lincoln Southeast 62, Grand Island 56
Medicine Valley 65, Brady 39
Millard North 49, Papillion-LaVista South 47
Mullen 63, Hyannis 25
Niobrara/Verdigre 64, Boyd County 62
O'Neill 63, Ord 47
Ogallala 71, Mitchell 34
Omaha Burke 64, Bellevue East 52
Omaha Gross Catholic 50, South Sioux City 37
Omaha North 58, Millard South 53
Omaha Westside 54, Lincoln Southwest 40
Platteview 70, Douglas County West 53
Sioux County 48, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 34
Sterling 52, Tri County 45
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 72, Overton 55
Wahoo 68, Columbus Lakeview 44
Walthill 89, Emerson-Hubbard 66
York 68, Seward 47
^East-West Tournament=
Lexington 66, Alliance 52
McCook 62, Gering 58
Scottsbluff 72, North Platte 47
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 57, Centennial 48
Arcadia-Loup City 43, Centura 35
Axtell 60, Elwood 21
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 67, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43
Beatrice 41, Grand Island Northwest 40
Bellevue West 58, Fremont 42
Bertrand 56, Arapahoe 31
Blue Hill 64, Deshler 38
Boyd County 59, Niobrara/Verdigre 40
Brady 59, Medicine Valley 29
Cambridge 62, Alma 39
Conestoga 54, Syracuse 42
Cozad 41, Broken Bow 38
Dundy County-Stratton 71, Southern Valley 48
Elkhorn Valley 66, Humphrey St. Francis 50
Emerson-Hubbard 56, Walthill 53
Exeter/Milligan 53, Cross County 40
Fairbury 49, Schuyler 16
Fort Calhoun 45, Raymond Central 37
Friend 58, Diller-Odell 42
Gordon/Rushville 57, Bridgeport 40
Gothenburg 46, Ainsworth 33
Hampton 36, Giltner 30
Harvard 64, Shelton 38
Hay Springs 55, Garden County 21
Hemingford 55, Kimball 29
Hyannis 43, Mullen 30
Johnson-Brock 48, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40
Lewiston 66, Parkview Christian 25
Lincoln East 54, Lincoln North Star 28
Lincoln Southeast 53, Grand Island 28
Louisville 76, Weeping Water 37
Malcolm 59, Freeman 10
Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Wauneta-Palisade 44
McCool Junction 41, Dorchester 40
Milford 33, Sandy Creek 24
Millard South 72, Omaha North 28
Mitchell 71, Ogallala 38
Nebraska Christian 57, Palmer 45
North Bend Central 46, Tekamah-Herman 38
Oakland-Craig 57, West Point-Beemer 47
Omaha Burke 45, Bellevue East 30
Omaha Northwest 67, Omaha South 46
Ord 51, O'Neill 45
Osceola 30, Shelby/Rising City 26
Overton 43, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 31
Papillion-LaVista South 59, Millard North 46
Plainview 36, Creighton 31
Platteview 64, Douglas County West 27
Ponca 61, Homer 47
Sandhills/Thedford 62, Cody-Kilgore 16
Sidney 43, Chadron 25
Sioux County 49, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 23
South Sioux City 77, Omaha Gross Catholic 39
Southern 62, Thayer Central 43
Southwest 38, Paxton 22
Spalding Academy 53, St. Edward 25
Superior 50, Lawrence-Nelson 28
Sutton 52, Fillmore Central 47
Tri County 46, Sterling 33
Wahoo 55, Columbus Lakeview 34
Wallace 33, Hitchcock County 30
Wausa 44, Osmond 34
Waverly 67, Plattsmouth 42
Wood River 34, Doniphan-Trumbull 27
York 45, Seward 30
Yutan 65, Johnson County Central 25
