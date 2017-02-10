Feb 10 Prep Basketball Scores - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Feb 10 Prep Basketball Scores

Courtesy: Associated Press


^BOYS BASKETBALL=
       Aurora 45, Crete 43
       Bellevue West 59, Fremont 43
       Bishop Neumann 90, Archbishop Bergan 56
       Cambridge 47, Alma 41
       Doniphan-Trumbull 61, Wood River 41
       Friend 49, Diller-Odell 40
       Gothenburg 70, Ainsworth 33
       Howells/Dodge 57, Wakefield 50
       Kearney 57, Norfolk 55
       Lawrence-Nelson 37, Superior 35, OT
       Lincoln East 58, Lincoln North Star 52
       Lincoln Southeast 62, Grand Island 56
       Medicine Valley 65, Brady 39
       Millard North 49, Papillion-LaVista South 47
       Mullen 63, Hyannis 25
       Niobrara/Verdigre 64, Boyd County 62
       O'Neill 63, Ord 47
       Ogallala 71, Mitchell 34
       Omaha Burke 64, Bellevue East 52
       Omaha Gross Catholic 50, South Sioux City 37
       Omaha North 58, Millard South 53
       Omaha Westside 54, Lincoln Southwest 40
       Platteview 70, Douglas County West 53
       Sioux County 48, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 34
       Sterling 52, Tri County 45
       Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 72, Overton 55
       Wahoo 68, Columbus Lakeview 44
       Walthill 89, Emerson-Hubbard 66
       York 68, Seward 47
^East-West Tournament=
       Lexington 66, Alliance 52
       McCook 62, Gering 58
       Scottsbluff 72, North Platte 47
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
       Aquinas 57, Centennial 48
       Arcadia-Loup City 43, Centura 35
       Axtell 60, Elwood 21
       Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 67, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43
       Beatrice 41, Grand Island Northwest 40
       Bellevue West 58, Fremont 42
       Bertrand 56, Arapahoe 31
       Blue Hill 64, Deshler 38
       Boyd County 59, Niobrara/Verdigre 40
       Brady 59, Medicine Valley 29
       Cambridge 62, Alma 39
       Conestoga 54, Syracuse 42
       Cozad 41, Broken Bow 38
       Dundy County-Stratton 71, Southern Valley 48
       Elkhorn Valley 66, Humphrey St. Francis 50
       Emerson-Hubbard 56, Walthill 53
       Exeter/Milligan 53, Cross County 40
       Fairbury 49, Schuyler 16
       Fort Calhoun 45, Raymond Central 37
       Friend 58, Diller-Odell 42
       Gordon/Rushville 57, Bridgeport 40
       Gothenburg 46, Ainsworth 33
       Hampton 36, Giltner 30
       Harvard 64, Shelton 38
       Hay Springs 55, Garden County 21
       Hemingford 55, Kimball 29
       Hyannis 43, Mullen 30
       Johnson-Brock 48, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40
       Lewiston 66, Parkview Christian 25
       Lincoln East 54, Lincoln North Star 28
       Lincoln Southeast 53, Grand Island 28
       Louisville 76, Weeping Water 37
       Malcolm 59, Freeman 10
       Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Wauneta-Palisade 44
       McCool Junction 41, Dorchester 40
       Milford 33, Sandy Creek 24
       Millard South 72, Omaha North 28
       Mitchell 71, Ogallala 38
       Nebraska Christian 57, Palmer 45
       North Bend Central 46, Tekamah-Herman 38
       Oakland-Craig 57, West Point-Beemer 47
       Omaha Burke 45, Bellevue East 30
       Omaha Northwest 67, Omaha South 46
       Ord 51, O'Neill 45
       Osceola 30, Shelby/Rising City 26
       Overton 43, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 31
       Papillion-LaVista South 59, Millard North 46
       Plainview 36, Creighton 31
       Platteview 64, Douglas County West 27
       Ponca 61, Homer 47
       Sandhills/Thedford 62, Cody-Kilgore 16
       Sidney 43, Chadron 25
       Sioux County 49, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 23
       South Sioux City 77, Omaha Gross Catholic 39
       Southern 62, Thayer Central 43
       Southwest 38, Paxton 22
       Spalding Academy 53, St. Edward 25
       Superior 50, Lawrence-Nelson 28
       Sutton 52, Fillmore Central 47
       Tri County 46, Sterling 33
       Wahoo 55, Columbus Lakeview 34
       Wallace 33, Hitchcock County 30
       Wausa 44, Osmond 34
       Waverly 67, Plattsmouth 42
       Wood River 34, Doniphan-Trumbull 27
       York 45, Seward 30
       Yutan 65, Johnson County Central 25
 

