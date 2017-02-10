Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The annual Nebraska Builders Home and Garden Show is back at the Lancaster Event Center this week.

Nearly 300 businesses will be there with ideas to spruce up the back yard or fix up the house.

There’s something for everyone.

"I’m building a new business in Lincoln, Nebraska, and you get to see so many people. They get exposed to a lot of new things they didn't know existed,” said Classic Garage Solutions Owner, Travis Kerner. “Then they can look into incorporating that into their house."

The event continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..

It’s $8 to get in. If visitors bring a can of food for the Food Bank, it’s $7. Children 12 and under are free.