Group offers free "Hidden Figures" viewing to students

Nearly 400 students, parents and volunteers gathered in two theaters at the Lincoln Grand Saturday to watch the new movie, "Hidden Figures." The event was organized by a few former LPS teachers following in the steps of actress Octavia Spencer, who pay for people to see this particular movie who wouldn't otherwise be able to.

This special screening of the movie was aimed at children grades 3rd to 8th, from low income families. Shannon Mitchell, who works with LPS, came up with the idea to give those families free movie tickets to the real-life story of three African American women working on one of NASA's biggest missions. Mitchell wanted the movie to be accessible to children facing some of the same obstacles.

"What I really wanted was for kids to go home and parents to go home and really talk about what the movie was and what it represented," Mitchell explained.

Volunteers explained the history behind the movie to children beforehand.

"We are learning about other women who could do whatever they want when they grow up," said 8-year-old Ava Delgado. "Like they could do anything even though they're different colors and other ages."

Two years older, Jayshunna McCloud-Hinds agreed.

"They had to fight for rights," she said. "They tried hard and never gave up."

Many children made the quick connection between the courage of these women and the work needed to fulfill their own dreams.

"I play basketball now for the Lincoln Cats," McCloud-Hinds said. "I've always kind of dreamed that, but I also want to be a businessman."

Michelle Suarez with Prosper Lincoln spoke before the movie to encourage students.

"So that they can see that yes people had struggles, deep struggles," she said. "But that they were able to overcome them with hard work, persistence, and the inspiration that really came with wanting to make a difference."