Huskers take down Gophers in Big Ten Showdown

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Minneapolis, Minn. - The 19th-ranked Nebraska women's gymnastics team racked up a number of career- and season-high scores in its 196.550-194.900 win over Minnesota on Saturday at the Sports Pavilion in Minneapolis, Minn.

The Huskers (7-3, 4-1 Big Ten) were led by Jennie Laeng, who took her third-career all-around title with a score of 39.325. Laeng and Ashley Lambert shared the vault title with scores of 9.85, while Lambert tied for first on bars with Sienna Crouse and Minnesota's Ivy Lu, as they each scored a 9.875. Megan Schweihofer's season-high 9.90 earned her the beam title, while Ciara Gardner of Minnesota (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) took the floor title with a score of 9.900.

A pair of Huskers set career highs on bars, as Lambert tied her personal best with her 9.875 and Houchin posted a 9.85. In addition to Schweihofer's season high on beam, the sophomore tied season-high with a 9.85 on floor. Breen and Laeng tied their season-high scores on beam, earning scores of 9.875 and 9.85, respectively.

Rotation One

The Huskers began the meet on bars, totaling up a team score of 49.200. Lambert and Crouse led the way with scores of 9.875. Houchin posted a 9.85, while Breen and Laeng each scored a 9.80.

On vault, the Gophers finished with a team score of 48.550.

Rotation Two

On vault, Nebraska posted a solid 49.050, with Laeng and Lambert pacing the Big Red with scores of 9.85. Houchin and Schweihofer followed closely behind with scores of 9.80. Crouse pitched in a 9.750 to help the Husker scoring.

Minnesota went to the bars next, where the Gophers scored a total of 49.050. At the end of rotation two, NU led 98.250-97.600.

Rotation Three

Nebraska moved to the floor, where the Huskers scored a team total of 49.075. For the second meet in a row, Lambert led the way on the event with a 9.875. Crouse and Schweihofer each added a 9.85, while Laeng scored a 9.825 and Grace Williams posted a 9.675.

The Gophers scored a team total of 48.125 on beam. Heading into the final rotation, NU led 147.325-145.725.

Rotation Four

Nebraska's final rotation came on beam, where the Big Red posted a season-high 49.225. Schweihofer notched a season-high 9.90, while Breen tied her season-high score of 9.875. Laeng scored a 9.85, while Houchin and Williams posted a pair of 9.80s for the Huskers.

On floor, Minnesota finished the competition with a 49.175.

Up Next

Nebraska will again hit the road next Friday, this time to St. Charles, Mo., for the GymQuarters Invitational, with a chance to compete on podium against Lindenwood, Brown and Seattle Pacific. The meet will begin at 2 p.m. and will be shown live on FloGymnastics.com (subscription required).

Notes

· Nebraska improves to 30-11-1 all-time against Minnesota

· Nebraska set a new season high with a 49.225 on beam

· Danielle Breen tied her season high with a 9.875 on beam

· Sienna Crouse won her fourth bars title of the season with a 9.875

· Taylor Houchin set a new career high with a 9.85 on bars

· Jennie Laeng tied a season high with a score of 9.85 on beam

· Laeng won her first vault title of the season and the fifth of her career with a 9.85

· Laeng won her second all-around title of the season and the third of her career with a 39.325

· Ashley Lambert tied her career high with a 9.875 on bars, winning her first bars title of the season and the second of her career

· Lambert won her second vault title of the season and the eighth of her career with a 9.85

· Megan Schweihofer set a new season high with a score of 9.90 on beam and tied her season high with a 9.85 on floor

· Schweihofer's 9.90 on beam was Nebraska's highest score on the event so far this season

· Schweihofer won her first beam title of the season and the third of her career