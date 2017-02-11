Community fights for and against Planned Parenthood

Posted By: Kelsey Murphy

This was the dialogue between two protesters, with opposing views, arguing over Planned Parenthood.

"So you believe the mother that has been raped has to go nine months...."

"Yes, it's a radical view, but the life of the mother, the life of the rapist, and the life of the child all sacred."

"No they're not,"

"They are,"

Personal opinions regarding Planned Parenthood were heard around the capital city Saturday.

Some arguing back and fourth,some chanting, and others silently sent their message.

#protestpp, is a national coalition opposed to abortion rights and any public funding for planned parenthood.

They encouraged Saturday’s protests by publishing this on their website.

"Join us at the planned parenthood facility in your community as we protest and pray for an end to Planned Parenthood’s massive government subsidy, and an end to abortion in our country."

In Lincoln, people did just that.

One group fighting against Planned Parenthood stood outside the building at 48th and old Cheney to send their message.

"We are representing the children, who are being killed, that have no voice. We are here because no one speaks for them," Bill Kee, against Planned Parenthood, said.

On the other side of town, supports of Planned Parenthood.

"We are here to demonstrate to our political leaders that we have a voice about this and we want them to hear what were saying and we want them to respect our desires," Lyndie Christensen Naderi, supports Planned Parenthood.

The group marched from the north side of Capitol Building to Senator Ben Sasse's office.

They say they ended at his office to send their message straight to lawmakers.