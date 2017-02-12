Attempted strong-arm robbery at CVS

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police are investigating an attempted strong arm robbery at the CVS near 70th and O. It happened Saturday night just after 10 p.m.

Police say a man came into the store, made a small purchase, and when the register drawer popped open he grabbed the clerk's arm and demanded the cash from inside.

They say the clerk quickly shut the drawer and said no, at which point the suspect left without taking anything.

He is described as a white male, about 5' 10'', wearing glasses, camouflage shorts, and a sweatshirt. He had tattoos on one of his legs.