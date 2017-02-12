Warm weather draws people to Lincoln parks

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

The uncommon sunshine and blue skies in February had people out and about this weekend, and looking forward to spring. Six-year-old Amelia, for example, went with her father to the park Sunday.

"The sun's out," she said from her perch on the playground. "And that's my favorite kind of weather."

And her father, Dominique Garay, said it was high time to get out of the house.

"When you come out here everybody's just smiling at each other, the kids are playing, and you can just feel the community," he said.

Out at Tierra Park, the skate park was seeing use again, as were the basketball courts and trails.

"It;s a fantastic day out for the middle of February," said Rhett Burling of Lincoln. "I'm just out with my roommate and my buddy playing basketball."

Golf courses across Lincoln were packed as well.

"It's been crazy," said Derek Jensen with Highlands Golf Course. "I don't think I've ever seen a February day this busy. Honestly, it's hard to say we're even this busy in the summer."

In fact, on Saturday the course was full up from the moment they opened until around three in the afternoon.

"Any time you have 60 degrees in February, I think everybody kind of thinks we got to take advantage of it, because you never know when it could go right back to being cold again," Jensen said.