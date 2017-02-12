Huskers drop 27-9 decision at Iowa

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Iowa City, Iowa – No. 5 Nebraska (12-3, 6-3 Big Ten) finished its conference slate with a 27-9 loss to No. 3 Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday afternoon.

In the opening match of the dual, No. 5 Tim Lambert (125) fell to top-ranked Thomas Gilman by a 6-3 decision. At 133 pounds, All-American Eric Montoya, the No. 5-ranked wrestler at 133 pounds, used an action-packed third period to down No. 4 Cory Clark, 9-6. The win marked Montoya’s sixth victory over a ranked opponent this season. Nebraska was penalized one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct following the match.

No. 10 Colton McCrystal (141) fell to 18th-ranked Topher Carton in the following bout, 6-4. At 149 pounds, Collin Purinton dropped a 13-5 major decision to No. 4 Brandon Sorensen, giving the Hawkeyes their first bonus points of the dual.

At 157 pounds, No. 3 Tyler Berger and No. 2 Michael Kemerer battled back and forth, but the Hawkeye emerged with a 3-2 triumph. The loss gave Iowa a 13-2 advantage as a team at the halfway point.

Dustin Williams (165) fell to 17th-ranked Joey Gunther, 4-1, in the first match after the break. At 174 pounds, junior Eric Engler made his first career dual start, and fell to No. 11 Alex Meyer by a 17-1 technical fall. Redshirt freshman Jaquon Sowell (184) also appeared in his first career dual, and was pinned by No. 5 Sammy Brooks in 5:46.

No. 6 Aaron Studebaker (197) finished his weekend with a 12-2 major decision over Cash Wilcke. No. 14 Collin Jensen (HWT) closed the dual with a 5-1 decision over Steven Holloway.

The Huskers will wrestle in the NWCA National Duals next weekend on the road, with the opponent and site to be determined tonight.

#3 Iowa 27, #5 Nebraska 9

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017

Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, Iowa)

Results

125: #1 Thomas Gilman (IOWA) dec. #5 Tim Lambert (NEB), 6-3 (IOWA 3, NEB 0)

133: #5 Eric Montoya (NEB) dec. #4 Cory Clark (IOWA), 9-6 (IOWA 3, NEB 2)*

141: #18 Topher Carton (IOWA) dec. #10 Colton McCrystal (NEB), 6-4 (IOWA 6, NEB 2)

149: #4 Brandon Sorensen (IOWA) major dec. Collin Purinton (NEB), 13-5 (IOWA 10, NEB 2)

157: #2 Michael Kemerer (IOWA) dec. #3 Tyler Berger (NEB), 3-2 (IOWA 13, NEB 2)

165: #17 Joey Gunther (IOWA) dec. Dustin Williams (NEB), 4-1 (IOWA 16, NEB 2)

174: #11 Alex Meyer (IOWA) tech fall Eric Engler (NEB), 17-1 (IOWA 21, NEB 2)

184: #5 Sammy Brooks (IOWA) pin Jaquon Sowell (NEB), 5:46 (IOWA 27, NEB 2)

197: #6 Aaron Studebaker (NEB) major decision Cash Wilcke (IOWA), 12-2 (IOWA 27, NEB 6)

HWT: #14 Collin Jensen (NEB) dec. Steven Holloway (IOWA), 5-1 (IOWA 27, NEB 9)

*Nebraska penalized one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct following the 133-pound match