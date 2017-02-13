Workshops scheduled on lake and pond management

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb.

Officials have scheduled three free workshops on pond and lake management.

The workshops are a joint effort by Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Topics include managing waters for fisheries, invasive species, common maintenance problems and toxic algae management.

Reservations are required.

The Grand Island workshop will be held March 2 at the Hall County Extension Office. Register by Feb. 27 at http://go.unl.edu/grandislandlake .

The Weeping Water workshop is set for March 7 at the Cass County Extension Office. Register by March 2 at http://go.unl.edu/weepingwaterlake .

The Columbus workshop is scheduled for March 16 at Pinnacle Bank. Register by March 13 at http://go.unl.edu/columbuslake .

Each workshop is set to begin at 6 p.m. Contact Katie Pekarek at kpekarek2@unl.edu for more information.