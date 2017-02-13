Early maps of Great Plains will be examined at conference

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

A conference at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this spring will examine early efforts to map Nebraska and the Great Plains.

The event will be held on the Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln on March 30-31.

Experts will talk about how American Indian tribes made the first maps of the region, and later maps will be discussed.

The event will examine how maps influence culture, identity and economics.

More details are available online at http://www.unl.edu/plains/2017-symposium or by calling 402-472-3964.