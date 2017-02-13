The Full List Of Winners From The 59th Annual Grammy Awards

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani\

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

Abc News: Here is the complete list of winners of The 59th Grammy Awards.

Album of the year

25 - Adele - WINNER

Lemonade - Beyoncé

Purpose - Justin Bieber

Views - Drake

Sailor’s Guide to Earth - Sturgill Simpson

Record of the year

Hello - Adele – WINNER

Formation - Beyoncé

7 Years - Lukas Graham

Work - Rihanna

Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots

Song of the year

Formation - Beyoncé

Hello - Adele - WINNER

I Took A Pill In Ibiza - Mike Posner

Love Yourself - Justin Bieber

7 Years - Lukas Graham

Best rap album

Chance the Rapper - Coloring Book - WINNER

De La Soul - And The Anonymous Nobody

DJ Khaled - Major Key

Drake - Views

Schoolboy Q - Blank Face LP

Kanye West - The Life of Pablo

Best urban contemporary album

Beyonce - Lemonade - WINNER

Gallant - Ology

King - We Are King

Anderson Paak - Malibu

Rihanna - Anti

Best country solo performance

Love Can Go To Hell - Brandy Clark

Vice - Miranda Lambert

My Church - Maren Morris – WINNER

Church Bells - Carrie Underwood

Blue Ain’t Your Color - Keith Urban

Best rock song

Blackstar - David Bowie - WINNER

Burn the Witch - Radiohead

Hardwired - Metallica

Heathens - Twenty One Pilots

My Name Is Human - Highly Suspect

Best pop duo/group performance

Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

7 Years - Lukas Graham

Work - Rihanna

Cheap Thrills - Sia featuring Sean Paul

Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots - WINNER

Best new artist

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance the Rapper - WINNER

Maren Morris

Anderson Paak

Best pop vocal album

Adele - 25 - WINNER

Justin Bieber - Purpose

Ariana Grande - Dangerous Woman

Demi Lovato - Confident

Sia - This Is Acting

Best pop solo performance

Hello - Adele - WINNER

Hold Up - Beyoncé

Love Yourself - Justin Bieber

Piece By Piece (Idol Version) - Kelly Clarkson

Dangerous Woman - Ariana Grande

Best R&B performance

BJ The Chicago Kid - Turnin’ Me Up

Ro James - Permission

Musiq Soulchild - I Do

Rihanna - Needed Me

Solange - Cranes In the Sky - WINNER

Best R&B song

PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake - Come See Me

Bryson Tiller - Exchange

Rihanna - Kiss It Better

Maxwell - Lake By the Ocean - WINNER

Tory Lanez - Luv

Best rap performance

Chance The Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz - No Problem - WINNER

Desiigner - Panda

Drake featuring the Throne - Pop Style

Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared - All the Way Up

Schoolboy Q featuring Kanye West - That Part

Best rap/sung performance

Drake - Hotline Bling - WINNER

Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar - Freedom

DRAM featuring Lil Yachty - Broccoli

Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream - Ultralight Beam

Kanye West featuring Rihanna - Famous

Best R&B album

BJ The Chicago Kid - In My Mind

Lalah Hathaway - Lalah Hathaway Live - WINNER

Terrace Martin - Velvet Portraits

Mint Condition - Healing Season

Mya - Smoove Jones

Best rap song

Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared - All The Way Up

Kanye West featuring Rihanna - Famous

Drake - Hotline Bling - WINNER

Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz - No Problem

Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream - Ultralight Beam

Best metal performance

Baroness - Shock Me

Silvera - Gojira

Korn - Rotting In Vain

Megadeth - Dystopia - WINNER

Periphery - The Price is Wrong

Best rock performance

Alabama Shakes - Joe (Live from Austin City Limits)

Beyoncé featuring Jack White - Don’t Hurt Yourself

David Bowie - Blackstar - WINNER

Disturbed - The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan)

Twenty One Pilots - Heathens

Best dance recording

Bob Moses - Tearing Me Up

The Chainsmokers - Don’t Let Me Down - WINNER

Flume - Never Be Like You

Riton - Rinse and Repeat

Sofi Tukker - Drinkee

Best dance/electronic album

Skin - Flume - WINNER

Electronica 1: The Time Machine - Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch - Tycho

Barbara, Barbara, We Face A Shining Future - Underworld

Best music video

Beyonce - Formation - WINNER

Leon Bridges - River

Coldplay - Up and Up

Jamie xx - Gosh

OK Go - Upside Down and Inside Out

Best country song

Keith Urban - Blue Ain’t Your Color

Thomas Rhett - Die A Happy Man

Humble and Kind - Tim McGraw - WINNER

My Church - Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert - Vice

Best country duo/group performance

Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King - Different For Girls

Brothers Osborne - 21 Summer

Kenny Chesney and Pink - Setting the World On Fire

Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton - Jolene - WINNER

Chris Young With Cassadee Pope - Think of You