The Full List Of Winners From The 59th Annual Grammy Awards



Album of the year

25 - Adele - WINNER
Lemonade - Beyoncé
Purpose - Justin Bieber
Views - Drake
Sailor’s Guide to Earth - Sturgill Simpson

Record of the year

Hello - Adele – WINNER
Formation - Beyoncé
7 Years - Lukas Graham
Work - Rihanna
Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots

Song of the year

Formation - Beyoncé
Hello - Adele - WINNER
I Took A Pill In Ibiza - Mike Posner
Love Yourself - Justin Bieber
7 Years - Lukas Graham

Best rap album

Chance the Rapper - Coloring Book - WINNER
De La Soul - And The Anonymous Nobody
DJ Khaled - Major Key
Drake - Views
Schoolboy Q - Blank Face LP
Kanye West - The Life of Pablo

Best urban contemporary album

Beyonce - Lemonade - WINNER
Gallant - Ology
King - We Are King
Anderson Paak - Malibu
Rihanna - Anti

Best country solo performance

Love Can Go To Hell - Brandy Clark
Vice - Miranda Lambert
My Church - Maren Morris – WINNER
Church Bells - Carrie Underwood
Blue Ain’t Your Color - Keith Urban

Best rock song

Blackstar - David Bowie - WINNER
Burn the Witch - Radiohead
Hardwired - Metallica
Heathens - Twenty One Pilots
My Name Is Human - Highly Suspect

Best pop duo/group performance

Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
7 Years - Lukas Graham
Work - Rihanna
Cheap Thrills - Sia featuring Sean Paul
Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots - WINNER

Best new artist

Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance the Rapper - WINNER
Maren Morris
Anderson Paak

Best pop vocal album

Adele - 25 - WINNER
Justin Bieber - Purpose
Ariana Grande - Dangerous Woman
Demi Lovato - Confident
Sia - This Is Acting

Best pop solo performance

Hello - Adele - WINNER
Hold Up - Beyoncé
Love Yourself - Justin Bieber
Piece By Piece (Idol Version) - Kelly Clarkson
Dangerous Woman - Ariana Grande

Best R&B performance

BJ The Chicago Kid - Turnin’ Me Up
Ro James - Permission
Musiq Soulchild - I Do
Rihanna - Needed Me
Solange - Cranes In the Sky - WINNER

Best R&B song

PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake - Come See Me
Bryson Tiller - Exchange
Rihanna - Kiss It Better
Maxwell - Lake By the Ocean - WINNER
Tory Lanez - Luv

Best rap performance

Chance The Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz - No Problem - WINNER
Desiigner - Panda
Drake featuring the Throne - Pop Style
Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared - All the Way Up
Schoolboy Q featuring Kanye West - That Part

Best rap/sung performance

Drake - Hotline Bling - WINNER
Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar - Freedom
DRAM featuring Lil Yachty - Broccoli
Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream - Ultralight Beam
Kanye West featuring Rihanna - Famous

Best R&B album

BJ The Chicago Kid - In My Mind
Lalah Hathaway - Lalah Hathaway Live - WINNER
Terrace Martin - Velvet Portraits
Mint Condition - Healing Season
Mya - Smoove Jones

Best rap song

Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared - All The Way Up
Kanye West featuring Rihanna - Famous
Drake - Hotline Bling - WINNER
Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz - No Problem
Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream - Ultralight Beam

Best metal performance

Baroness - Shock Me
Silvera - Gojira
Korn - Rotting In Vain
Megadeth - Dystopia - WINNER
Periphery - The Price is Wrong

Best rock performance

Alabama Shakes - Joe (Live from Austin City Limits)
Beyoncé featuring Jack White - Don’t Hurt Yourself
David Bowie - Blackstar - WINNER
Disturbed - The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan)
Twenty One Pilots - Heathens

Best dance recording

Bob Moses - Tearing Me Up
The Chainsmokers - Don’t Let Me Down - WINNER
Flume - Never Be Like You
Riton - Rinse and Repeat
Sofi Tukker - Drinkee

Best dance/electronic album

Skin - Flume - WINNER
Electronica 1: The Time Machine - Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch - Tycho
Barbara, Barbara, We Face A Shining Future - Underworld

Best music video

Beyonce - Formation - WINNER
Leon Bridges - River
Coldplay - Up and Up
Jamie xx - Gosh
OK Go - Upside Down and Inside Out

Best country song

Keith Urban - Blue Ain’t Your Color
Thomas Rhett - Die A Happy Man
Humble and Kind - Tim McGraw - WINNER
My Church - Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert - Vice

Best country duo/group performance

Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King - Different For Girls
Brothers Osborne - 21 Summer
Kenny Chesney and Pink - Setting the World On Fire
Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton - Jolene - WINNER
Chris Young With Cassadee Pope - Think of You

