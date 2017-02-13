Man injured when car struck by train - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

GERING, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a driver was injured when his car was struck by a train in western Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash occurred around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, east of Gering. The patrol says the car had been sitting between two rail lines with one tire between a set of the tracks when it was hit. The patrol identified the injured car driver as Julian Salinas, of Morrill.

