Man injured when car struck by train

Tornadoes, lightning and hail were all in the mix in the mix for parts of Nebraska, Tuesday evening. A land spout tornado was spotted northeast of Exeter, Nebraska, with a video sent in from Boek Seed Services. Heavy rains hit parts of Lincoln, along with some hail and lightning. Near 37th and Yankee Hill lightning hit a home. It knocked a couple of bricks loose and bent some siding, neighbors were frightened, but no one was hurt. People in the neighborhood saw a flash and then a...