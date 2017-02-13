NEB WRES: Huskers to Visit Hokies for NWCA National Duals

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The Nebraska wrestling team has been selected to compete in the NWCA National Duals Championship Series this weekend. The Huskers, ranked sixth in the NWCA Coaches Poll, will travel to Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va., to face ACC champion Virginia Tech, ranked fifth in the NWCA Coaches Poll, on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. (CT).

In the second year of this format, eight teams from the Big Ten Conference will face off with eight non-Big Ten teams in a showcase weekend of college wrestling dual meets. The showdown between the Huskers and Hokies will be the final dual of the series to begin on Sunday. It will be streamed online with ACC Network Extra via ESPN3.

The Huskers are 12-3 in duals this season, and finished their Big Ten slate with a 6-3 mark. After the NWCA National Duals, Nebraska will compete in the Big Ten Championships, March 4-5, in Bloomington, Ind., and the NCAA Championships, March 16-18, in St. Louis, Mo.

Sunday, Feb. 19 – No. 6 Nebraska (12-3) at No. 5 Virginia Tech (17-1) – 6 p.m. (CT)