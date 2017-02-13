Creighton Men's Basketball Climbs To 20th in AP Poll; 22nd in Coaches Poll

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: Creighton Athletics

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Creighton men's basketball team jumped three spots to 20th in the February 13th Associated Press poll, it was announced on Monday. Creighton also moved up one spot to 22nd in the USA Today Coaches Poll.



Creighton (21-4, 8-4 BIG EAST) defeated DePaul, 93-58, on Saturday in its lone game last week. The 35-point margin of victory was Creighton's largest ever in a conference road game, and largest in a true road contest since 1971.



The Bluejays have now been ranked 83 weeks in program history, with 55 of those under the direction of seventh-year head coach Greg McDermott. Creighton has also been ranked in all 15 polls this season, tied for the second-longest streak in program history.



The Bluejays are one of three BIG EAST teams in this week's Associated Press top-25, as Villanova ranks second, while Butler is 24th.



In the USA Today poll, Creighton is 22nd. Villanova is second in that poll, while Butler is 25th.



Creighton is 17th in the official NCAA RPI rankings that were published on Monday, down one spot from this time a week ago. Villanova is second, with Butler 12th and Xavier 13th.



CU plays two games this week, starting with Wednesday's 7:05 pm CT contest at Seton Hall (15-9, 5-7 BIG EAST). On Sunday, Creighton hosts Georgetown (14-12, 5-8 BIG EAST) at 2:30 pm.

Associated Press Top 25

February 13, 2017

Rk School W-L Points LW

1 Gonzaga (60) 1620 26-0 1

2 Villanova (5) 1564 24-2 2

3 Kansas 1493 22-3 3

4 Baylor 1394 22-3 6

5 Arizona 1301 23-3 9

6 UCLA 1276 23-3 10

7 Oregon 1229 22-4 5

8 Louisville 1204 20-5 4

9 West Virginia 1012 20-5 13

10 North Carolina 1005 21-5 8

11 Wisconsin 868 21-4 7

12 Duke 857 20-5 18

13 Kentucky 854 20-5 15

14 Virginia 825 18-6 12

15 Florida 717 20-5 17

16 Purdue 682 20-5 16

17 Florida State 665 21-5 14

18 Cincinnati 634 22-3 11

19 SMU 415 22-4 25

20 Creighton 298 21-4 23

21 South Carolina 296 20-5 19

22 Saint Mary’s 269 22-3 20

23 Maryland 136 21-4 21

24 Butler 129 19-6 22

25 Notre Dame 122 19-7 NR

Others receiving votes: Wichita State 87, Xavier 72, Northwestern 60, Southern Cal 16, VCU 14, Dayton 4, Middle Tennessee 3, Monmouth 2, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.

USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll

February 13, 2017

Rk School W-L Points LW

1 Gonzaga (29) 26-0 797 1

2 Villanova (3) 24-2 770 2

3 Kansas 22-3 735 3

4 Baylor 22-3 665 8

5 UCLA 23-3 636 9

6 Arizona 23-3 620 10

7 Louisville 20-5 607 4

8 Oregon 22-4 581 6

9 North Carolina 21-5 511 7

10 Wisconsin 21-4 494 5

11 Kentucky 20-5 456 12

12 West Virginia 20-5 448 14

13 Florida 20-5 371 17

14 Duke 20-5 367 19

15 Virginia 18-6 363 13

16 Purdue 20-5 318 18

17 Cincinnati 22-3 312 11

18 Florida State 21-5 268 15

19 South Carolina 20-5 198 16

20 Notre Dame 19-7 167 24

21 Saint Mary’s 22-3 131 20

22 Creighton 21-4 130 23

23 SMU 22-4 127 26

24 Maryland 21-4 90 22

25 Butler 19-6 80 21

Others receiving votes: Xavier 56; Northwestern 27; Southern California 24; Wichita State 19; Dayton 8; Miami (Fla.) 7; Kansas State 7; Middle Tennessee 6; Akron 2; New Mexico State 2.