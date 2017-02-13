NEB WGYM: Lambert Named Big Ten Event Specialist of the Week

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lambert Named Big Ten Event Specialist of the Week

Nebraska's Ashley Lambert was named Big Ten Event Specialist of the Week for the second week in a row, the conference announced Monday. Lambert won a pair of event titles in Nebraska's 196.550-194.900 win over Minnesota on Saturday.

Lambert shared the bars title and tied a career high with a 9.875 against the Gophers and tied for first on vault with a 9.85. She also posted a strong 9.875 on floor to finish second on the event on Saturday.

Lambert ranks tied for 10th in the nation and second in the Big Ten on floor exercise with a season average of 9.900. She also ranks tied for fifth in the Big Ten on vault with an average of 9.833 and seventh in the conference on bars with an average of 9.840.

This is the second Big Ten weekly honor of the season for Lambert and the fourth of her career. The senior from Newport News, Va., was also named Big Ten Event Specialist of the Week last week, and she earned the honor twice as a sophomore in 2015. The award is Nebraska's fourth Big Ten weekly honor of the season, as Taylor Houchin has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week twice.

Michigan senior Nicole Artz was named Big Ten Gymnast of the Week, while Iowa's Charlotte Sullivan was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday.

The Huskers will return to action Friday at the GymQuarters Invitational, with a chance to compete on podium against Lindenwood, Brown and Seattle Pacific. The meet is set to begin at 2 p.m. in St. Charles, Mo., and it will be streamed live on FloGymnastics.com (subscription required).