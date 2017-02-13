Smith, Martis Highlight Saltdogs in Upcoming World Baseball Classic

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: Lincoln Saltdogs

February 13, 2017

LINCOLN -- Five players on the Lincoln Saltdogs roster are set to play in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, led by INF Curt Smith and RHP Shairon Martis.

Playing for the Netherlands alongside Smith and Martis will be three recent Saltdogs acquisitions: OF Randolph Oduber, C Dashenko Ricardo and OF Chris Garia.

The Dutch squad, fueled by the five Saltdogs and a litany of MLB stars from Curacao, begin pool play March 7 in Seoul against hosts South Korea.

Two former Saltdogs will also be playing in the global tournament: RHP Alex Maestri (Italy) and OF Blake Gailen (Israel).

The Netherlands advanced to the semi-finals of the 2013 World Baseball Classic in San Francisco before being eliminated by the undefeated and eventual champion Dominican Republic team.

The 2017 World Baseball Classic begins March 6 and runs through the March 22 championship at Dodger Stadium.

