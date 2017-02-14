Teen who threw newborn out window sentenced - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old girl from Nebraska who admitted throwing her newborn out of a second-floor window will be sentenced as a juvenile in the baby's death. Police say she gave birth at her mother's apartment on Sept. 30, threw the child out of the window then told her mom, who called 911. The girl could be given probation or be placed in a group home or detention center.

