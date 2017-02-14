Ex-village clerk gets probation for stealing from community

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

RIVERTON, Neb. (AP) _ A former village clerk in south-central Nebraska has been given six months' probation for stealing from her community.

Court records say 32-year-old Kelly Jackson also was fined $1,000 at her sentencing Monday in Franklin County Court. She' pleaded no contest to misdemeanor theft after prosecutors lowered the charge from a felony count. Court documents say a state audit alleges that Jackson took nearly $16,000 from Oct. 1, 2013, through Jan. 31, 2015, from the village of Riverton, which has about 90 residents.

Several former and current village board members told investigators that a village official signed blank checks so Jackson could pay village bills.

Officials say Jackson instead wrote checks to herself.