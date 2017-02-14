Police investigate arson car fire - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police investigate arson car fire

Lincoln Police are investigating an arson car fire that they say happened Monday night around 9:45, near 12th and E.

An officer in the area saw flames coming out of the engine of a nearby car. Police say the fire was set on purpose, and caused about $1,000 in damage. They are looking into possible suspects.

