May trial set for woman charged as accessory in slaying

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) - A May trial has been scheduled for a 34-year-old woman accused of trying to conceal a man's slaying in Dawson County.

Online court records say Melissa Callahan, of Lexington, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony accessory to murder. Her trial is set to begin May 9 in Lexington.

Authorities say in court records that Callahan was present when Jose Regalado-Mendez shot to death Jose Hernandez in October and then helped move the body and conceal the slaying. Hernandez's remains were found Dec. 12 near a farmhouse north of Lexington.