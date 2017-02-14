May Trial Set for Woman Charged as Accessory in Slaying - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

May trial set for woman charged as accessory in slaying

May Trial Set for Woman Charged as Accessory in Slaying

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) - A May trial has been scheduled for a 34-year-old woman accused of trying to conceal a man's slaying in Dawson County.
Online court records say Melissa Callahan, of Lexington, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony accessory to murder. Her trial is set to begin May 9 in Lexington.

Authorities say in court records that Callahan was present when Jose Regalado-Mendez shot to death Jose Hernandez in October and then helped move the body and conceal the slaying. Hernandez's remains were found Dec. 12 near a farmhouse north of Lexington.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.