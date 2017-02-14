Weekend Weather/MMJ - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Weekend Weather/MMJ

Channel 8 KLKN-TV, Lincoln’s Own ABC affiliate, has an opening for a Weekend Weather Anchor/MMJ. This individual needs to have a Meteorology Degree or be in the process of obtaining one. We are looking for someone who is passionate about weather with the ability to handle live, severe weather coverage. Successful candidate will also need to have the ability to shoot, write, and edit news stories on tight deadlines.

Please send your resume and reel to: 

Channel 8 KLKN-TV
Attn: Business Manager
3240 South 10th Street
Lincoln, NE 68502
Apply in person between 9-5 or email to rksionzek@klkntv.com.   

Please denote how you became aware of this position in your response.

Equal Opportunity Employer - all qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

