Donating love this Valentines Day

Investigators say a 16-year-old girl found dead last week in her central Iowa home weighed just 56 pounds and was severely malnourished.More >>
Investigators say a 16-year-old girl found dead last week in her central Iowa home weighed just 56 pounds and was severely malnourished.More >>
"And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."More >>
"And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."More >>
It happened around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.More >>
It happened around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A 41-year-old Aurora man has been accused of child porn manufacturing in Custer County.More >>
A 41-year-old Aurora man has been accused of child porn manufacturing in Custer County.More >>
Lincoln Police arrested 34-year-old Shay Payne, Jr early Thursday morning. Police said Payne ran from officers at the U-Stop near 33rd and Superior around 1 a.m. They said they recognized him from his warrants.More >>
Lincoln Police arrested 34-year-old Shay Payne, Jr early Thursday morning. Police said Payne ran from officers at the U-Stop near 33rd and Superior around 1 a.m. They said they recognized him from his warrants.More >>
Authorities say an 18-year-old driver has been killed in a Knox County collision.More >>
Authorities say an 18-year-old driver has been killed in a Knox County collision.More >>
A proposed 10 story, multi–use development could stand on P Street between 9th and 10th.More >>
A proposed 10 story, multi–use development could stand on P Street between 9th and 10th.More >>
A bill that would overturn most local gun restrictions stronger than Nebraska state law is unlikely to come back this year.More >>
A bill that would overturn most local gun restrictions stronger than Nebraska state law is unlikely to come back this year.More >>
Chance for rain and t-storms through Saturday...More >>
Chance for rain and t-storms through Saturday...More >>