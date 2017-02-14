Donating love this Valentines Day

Posted By: Nicole Cousins

ncousins@klkntv.com

Giving your heart on Valentines Day doesn't always have to mean falling in love.

For hundreds of people across Nebraska, giving your heart -- or another organ -- could save their life.

"Every day there's over 120,000 people on the waiting list for an organ transplant," Tom Neal, public relations coordinator with Nebraska Organ Recovery, said.

One of those 120,000 was Eden, an infant originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Eden had an intestinal obstruction when she was born, and received a liver, small bowel and pancreas transplant from Nebraska Medicine when she was just 17 months old.

Now at age four, she and her family live in Omaha.

There have been complications, but she wouldn't be alive if it weren't for the gift of a stranger.

"Its anything we can do to raise awareness, you know, thank the people who have given so much over the years," Neal said.

February 14th is National Donor Day, meant to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation.

Last year, 230 Nebraskans received transplants.

And as a donor, you could help save up to 100 people.

"The biggest need and nationwide as well but it's the kidney,” Neal said. “You know, I mentioned over 120,000 people are on the waiting list, over 100,000 of those folks are waiting for a kidney transplant."

Around 800,000 Nebraskans are registered as organ donors.

Nebraska Organ Recovery encourages you to register online today. As long as you’re 16 years old, you can register on their website.

Or sign up next time you're at the DMV.

You never know whose life you could be saving.