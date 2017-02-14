Husker men beat PSU 82-66

Posted by: Sports
The Nebraska men's basketball team beat Penn State 82-66 on Tuesday night in Lincoln. The Huskers were led in scoring by Jack McVeigh and Glynn Watson Jr. with 15 points each. The Huskers host 62 percent from the field in the first half. McVeigh hit a half court shot to beat the first half buzzer. The Huskers travel to Ohio State on Saturday.
