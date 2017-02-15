Police arrest man who robbed woman in parking lot

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police arrested 25-year-old Laderrius Rawls after they say he robbed a woman yesterday afternoon. They say it happened in the Walgreens parking lot near 48th and Huntington. The woman told police Rawls was watching her while she was at the pharmacy and noticed she had a lot of cash.

Police say while the woman was putting her child in the car, Rawls reached into her pockets and they struggled. Police say Rawls got away with her EBT card and some cash; they arrested him at a nearby Kwik Shop.